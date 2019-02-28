Log in
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
My previous session
    
News 


Sberbank Rossii : Made Record 2018 Profit; 4Q Interest Income Fell

0
02/28/2019 | 03:01am EST

By Adam Clark

Sberbank Rossia (SBER.MZ) said Thursday that it made a record net profit in 2018 despite slower growth in the final quarter.

The Russian bank said its fourth-quarter net profit came to 176.2 billion rubles ($2.68 billion), up 2.2% from the year-earlier quarter. Net interest income fell 0.7% but this was offset by 8.4% growth in net fee-and-commission income.

Sberbank made a net profit of RUB831.7 billion for 2018 overall, up 11% from the prior year. Earnings per share rose 15% to RUB38.13.

Total loans rose 17% to RUB21.1 trillion, with strong growth in both retail and corporate loans.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO End-of-day quote.
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO - ADR 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 1 968 B
EBIT 2018 1 420 B
Net income 2018 829 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,55%
P/E ratio 2018 5,32
P/E ratio 2019 4,80
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capitalization 4 612 B
Chart SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Rossii PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 300  RUB
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Georgy Ivanovich Luntovsky Deputy Chairman
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO70 154
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.86%350 132
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.07%299 581
BANK OF AMERICA19.85%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.87%242 691
WELLS FARGO7.62%233 432
