Sberbank Rossii : Made Record 2018 Profit; 4Q Interest Income Fell

By Adam Clark

Sberbank Rossia (SBER.MZ) said Thursday that it made a record net profit in 2018 despite slower growth in the final quarter.

The Russian bank said its fourth-quarter net profit came to 176.2 billion rubles ($2.68 billion), up 2.2% from the year-earlier quarter. Net interest income fell 0.7% but this was offset by 8.4% growth in net fee-and-commission income.

Sberbank made a net profit of RUB831.7 billion for 2018 overall, up 11% from the prior year. Earnings per share rose 15% to RUB38.13.

Total loans rose 17% to RUB21.1 trillion, with strong growth in both retail and corporate loans.

