Sberbank Rossii : On disclosure of systemic importance indicators

06/10/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

Since 2011, at the request of the Bank of Russia, Sberbank has been participating annually in the survey of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) on preparation of a list of a global systemically important banks - banks for which the amount of total assets for calculating the financial leverage is over € 200 bln. Sberbank is the only Russian bank which participates in the survey.

Participation in the BCBS survey is an analytical measure which only objective is to create a list of systemically important banks within the context of the international system of finance. The results of this participation - indicators of global systemic importance - are not a characterization of the financial state of the bank participating in the survey. Detailed information on the methodology of the assessment and the history of the survey can be found on the Basel Committee's website (http://www.bis.org/bcbs/gsib). The final list of global systemically important organizations is published on the website of the Financial Stability Board (http://www.financialstabilityboard.org/publications).

Since 2015, participation in BCBS's survey involve mandatory disclosure by the participants of information about systemic importance indicators. In accordance with the requirements of BCBS and the Bank of Russia, Sberbank is disclosing below the data on systemic importance indicators. The indicators were calculated based on data used for the preparation of Sberbank Group's 2018 IFRS consolidated financial statements and on public information about securities issued. Survey results were submitted to the Bank of Russia for further transmission to BCBS.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 16:37:04 UTC
