SBERBANK ROSSII PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO (SBER)
My previous session
Sberbank Rossii : RUB 46,000 per month is average income of working retired people

10/08/2018 | 05:08pm CEST
  • 50% of Russians continue to work even five years after retirement.
  • People start to save money most actively at the age of 50-55.

8 October 2018, Moscow - Sberbank has analysed the economic behaviour of retired Russians retired in three areas: employment, expense structure and use of banking services. The experts have found out that citizens' activity starts rapidly dropping at the ages of 65-69.

Employment. Retired women are able to work for a longer period than men. By the age of 60, 70% of women (out of those who were employed before retirement) continue to work. By the age of 63, this share decreases by 47%.

By the age of 65, only 43% of men continue to work, before their well-deserved rest. By the age of 75, only 2% of men and women are still employed after retirement.

The average salary of retired people is about RUB 32,000 per month. It is lower than the average salary in Russia (RUB 42,000). Pensioners receive relatively high incomes (RUB 44,000) at large businesses. The lowest incomes (RUB 20,000) are paid in small businesses. Only 4% of retired people receive more than RUB 100,000.

The average income of women after 55 and men after 60 is RUB 46,000, including pensions, which is higher than average income of working age citizens.

Expense structure. Research into the different age group consumption structure shows that it anomalously drastically changes at the age of 68. Before that, income allows retired people to support their habitual lifestyles. Thus, those who like to travel, still visit new places until the age of 68 as actively as they did aged 55. The share of expenses on hotels continues to balance between 80-90% of the level of 55 years, the share of expenses on travel agencies and car trips are 90-95%. After this, expenses on travelling monotonically decrease and are replaced by health care expenses.

When they retire, Sberbank's payroll clients have quite a low level of independent savings. On average, a little more than RUB 150,000.

Russians start to save money quite late. By the age of 55, every tenth payroll client of Sberbank has a deposit, every third - after 55 years.

80% of retied people own debit cards, in other age groups - 106%. 23% of clients under 55 years and only 13% clients who are over 55 have credit cards. The Mobile Bank is used by 63% of retired people. These results show quite a high level of banking service use by senior citizens.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 15:07:06 UTC
