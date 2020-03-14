Sberbank Rossii : Russia faces 2020 budget deficit of 0.9% of GDP at current oil prices

Log in
03/14/2020 | 06:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia

Russia's budget deficit could reach 0.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 at current oil prices, Finance Minister, Anton Siluanov told the upper house of parliament on Saturday.

The country's economy has been hit by a slump in global oil prices and the spread of the coronavirus, with the minister saying the latter was having the bigger effect as it complicated transportation, tourism and trade.

Russia previously expected a 2020 budget surplus of 0.8% of GDP, but budget revenues from oil and gas at current prices are set to decline by about 2 trillion roubles (22.56 billion pounds) compared with previous estimates, Siluanov said.

"With the current prices for energy resources, we will have a deficit of up to 1% of GDP. We estimate that it will be at 0.9% of GDP," the minister said, adding that all budget obligations would be met.

Russia has a rainy-day National Wealth Fund (NWF) made up of oil revenues accumulated in previous years. It is part of Russia's sovereign reserves and held 8.2 trillion roubles ($113.5 billion), or 7.3% of the country's GDP, as of March 1.

The country will spend 600 billion roubles from this fund in 2020, including on a previously disclosed state plan to purchase a 50% + 1 share in Sberbank, the country's largest lender, from the central bank.

Siluanov added that the finance ministry expects oil companies to add 500 billion roubles to the fund this year.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Financials (RUB)
Sales 2020 2 159 B
EBIT 2020 1 335 B
Net income 2020 917 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 10,4%
P/E ratio 2020 4,80x
P/E ratio 2021 4,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,98x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,83x
Capitalization 4 268 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 318,14  RUB
Last Close Price 198,60  RUB
Spread / Highest target 90,0%
Spread / Average Target 60,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO57 988
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.84%270 664
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.63%261 435
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.46%204 351
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.40%178 945
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.91%139 560
