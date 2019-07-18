Sberbank Rossii : SOCAR Energoresurs LLC resumes production at Antipinsky Oil Refinery

18 July 2019, Tyumen - Antipinsky Oil Refinery has resumed its production cycle under the management of the refinery's CEO Maxim Andriasov. Production was relaunched in the presence of a delegation from SOCAR Energoresurs headed by its General Director Farid Dzhafarov. The plant will continue to work in normal mode using give-and take raw materials.

SOCAR Energoresurs LLC - a joint venture between Sberbank and a group of industry investors - is the operator of this project. The experience and expertise of SOCAR Energoresurs were employed to relaunch the operations of New Stream Oil Company LLC in June 2019. Currently New Stream Oil Company is simultaneously launching the re-elimination and re-preservation of the historical emergency well stock at the Mogutovskoye, Vorontsovskoye and Gremyachivskoye fields and preparing for production drilling.

Also, on 18 July a meeting between representatives of SOCAR Energoresurs and Governor of the Tula Region Alexander Moor took place.

Farid Dzhafarov, General Director of SOCAR Energoresurs LLC:

'We have established a constructive mutual understanding. The most important thing in the current circumstances is to ensure that the refinery continues to function and provide employment to thousands of people - this in turn will guarantee the welfare and stability of their families,'

Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank:

'Despite the fact that the bank is the primary lender to Antipinsky Oil Refinery, we do not possess any experience of managing production processes at oil facilities. We have found professional investors to manage the project who will ensure that operations are carried out efficiently. The new shareholders of the refinery have raised funds and organised the launch of oil production on a give-and-take basis. This means that social obligations will be fulfilled, the necessary payments will be made, and the refinery's unique equipment will continue to function. We are glad that Antipinsky Oil Refinery is once again operating thanks to our partners and the professionalism of the refinery's CEO Maxim Andriasov.'