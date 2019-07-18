Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank Rossii : SOCAR Energoresurs LLC resumes production at Antipinsky Oil Refinery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 07:50am EDT

18 July 2019, Tyumen - Antipinsky Oil Refinery has resumed its production cycle under the management of the refinery's CEO Maxim Andriasov. Production was relaunched in the presence of a delegation from SOCAR Energoresurs headed by its General Director Farid Dzhafarov. The plant will continue to work in normal mode using give-and take raw materials.

SOCAR Energoresurs LLC - a joint venture between Sberbank and a group of industry investors - is the operator of this project. The experience and expertise of SOCAR Energoresurs were employed to relaunch the operations of New Stream Oil Company LLC in June 2019. Currently New Stream Oil Company is simultaneously launching the re-elimination and re-preservation of the historical emergency well stock at the Mogutovskoye, Vorontsovskoye and Gremyachivskoye fields and preparing for production drilling.

Also, on 18 July a meeting between representatives of SOCAR Energoresurs and Governor of the Tula Region Alexander Moor took place.

Farid Dzhafarov, General Director of SOCAR Energoresurs LLC:

'We have established a constructive mutual understanding. The most important thing in the current circumstances is to ensure that the refinery continues to function and provide employment to thousands of people - this in turn will guarantee the welfare and stability of their families,'

Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank:

'Despite the fact that the bank is the primary lender to Antipinsky Oil Refinery, we do not possess any experience of managing production processes at oil facilities. We have found professional investors to manage the project who will ensure that operations are carried out efficiently. The new shareholders of the refinery have raised funds and organised the launch of oil production on a give-and-take basis. This means that social obligations will be fulfilled, the necessary payments will be made, and the refinery's unique equipment will continue to function. We are glad that Antipinsky Oil Refinery is once again operating thanks to our partners and the professionalism of the refinery's CEO Maxim Andriasov.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:49:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
07:50aSBERBANK ROSSII : SOCAR Energoresurs LLC resumes production at Antipinsky Oil Re..
PU
07/16SBERBANK ROSSII : to gift unique multimedia hydrodynamic musical floating founta..
PU
07/15SBERBANK ROSSII : seeks assistance from law enforcement agencies in connection w..
PU
07/10SBERBANK ROSSII : Marina Zhigalova-Ozkan to head Sberbank Group's media, marketi..
PU
07/10SBERBANK ROSSII : announces changes to the responsibilities of Senior Vice Presi..
PU
07/05SBERBANK ROSSII : releases Financial Highlights for 6M 2019 (under RAS; non-cons..
PU
07/05SBERBANK ROSSII : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 12%
DJ
07/03SBERBANK ROSSII : announces changes to the management of SberX ecosystem develop..
PU
07/02SBERBANK ROSSII : launches direct electronic access to Russian equities market f..
PU
06/30SBERBANK ROSSII : and Emirates NBD announce official approval of the deal by ban..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 2 096 B
EBIT 2019 1 410 B
Net income 2019 911 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,77%
P/E ratio 2019 5,58x
P/E ratio 2020 4,94x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,18x
Capitalization 5 044 B
Chart SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Rossii PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 318,56  RUB
Last Close Price 234,63  RUB
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Georgy Ivanovich Luntovsky Deputy Chairman
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO80 245
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY17.93%369 727
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%279 512
BANK OF AMERICA17.65%272 711
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.93%201 337
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.69%199 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About