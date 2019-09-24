Sberbank Rossii : Svyaznoy joins Spasibo by Sberbank loyalty program

September 24, 2019, Moscow - The Spasibo by Sberbank loyalty program and Svayznoy, a retailer bringing together Svyaznoy and Euroset shops, have announced they are joining hands to launch a program to exchange earned bonuses for up to a 30% discount while shopping at Svyaznoy.

When buying any accessories or goods in the Tablets, Laptops or Smartphones categories, clients will receive up to 5% in bonuses.

Andrey Pisarev, CEO, Operator of the Thank You by Sberbank Program,

'Having such a large retail chain as a loyalty program partner is providing new possibilities for our participants nationwide. Each member of the loyalty program can select services or goods at Svyaznoy and use Spasibo bonuses well. The accessibility of shops will allow clients do it even in far and small towns across Russia.'

David Borzilov, Vice President of Sales, Svyaznoy,

'Today we are on a constant lookout for the best solutions to provide the maximum convenience and benefit our clients. Digital electronics is one of the most popular goods categories that's why we are sure that our consumers will highly appreciate the benefits of the synergy between the largest retailer and Spasibo by Sberbank loyalty program.'