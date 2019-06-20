Sberbank Rossii : Ways of increasing global cyberresilience discussed at 2nd International Cybersecurity Congress

20 June 2019, Moscow - The 2nd International Cybersecurity Congress (ICC), which is organised by Sberbank and the World Economic Forum's Centre for Cybersecurity (WEF C4C) and supported by the Russia Association of Banks and Data Economy ANO, has opened with a plenary session titled 'The Road to Cyberresilience - a Walk Together?'

Stanislav Kuznetsov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank greeted the ICC's participants before the session began: 'The main slogan of our event should be words that are related to trust and increasing the level of communication and cooperation. I hope the congress will be successful and productive for all of us.' He then gave the floor to the session's moderator, Misha Glenny, journalist, investigative reporter and expert on cybercrime.

The issues of providing information security are equally important for governments, businesses and individual users. But who should bear the chief responsibility for providing this security? A survey among the audience showed that 17% of those present considered that this should be the state, whilst 42% said providers and owners of services, and 41% answered that users should be responsible.

'As a minister I selected the first answer - the state, but as a private individual - the third, that is, users,' said Konstantin Noskov, Minister for Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation. In his opinion, the global cybersecurity situation is complicated by an overly politicised international backdrop. But the biggest threat is 'a monopoly of certain products all over the world. The entire world uses a single search engine and monopolistic social networks. The same thing is happening with hardware and software. By definition the telecoms industry is global. No one should focus on building everything domestically, only at home. We must ensure that a diverse range of products is available worldwide.'

Dr Ömer Fatih Sayan, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey drew attention to the need for close partnership between the public and private sectors: 'Above all the state must defend citizens' rights in cyberspace. But at the same time, everyone should take responsibility for defending themselves. And we need to put together legislation related to this. It's necessary to focus on preventive measures, to concentrate on predicting cyberincidents before they occur. Cybersecurity is an interdisciplinary, multinational task.'

Each speaker called for permanent dialogue on creating a safe digital space. However, attempts to develop common rules at existing global institutions face insurmountable contradictions which make progress in this area difficult to achieve. Hans-Wilhelm Dünn, President of Germany's Cybersecurity Council talked about this: 'We need dialogue. Currently there is no real dialogue, and that is a problem. We urgently need to start a dialogue on international law and cybersecurity.' Mr Dünn highlighted the importance of educating users: 'The foundation of German industry is SMEs, small family-run companies that just don't understand cybersecurity. We need to do more to inform people, and intensify actions for providing platforms for public-private partnerships.'

Vladislav Onishchenko, Head of the Analytical Centre for the Government of the Russian Federation talked about the new level of cyberrisks created by the Internet of Things: 'It's unpleasant if someone steals your bank card details, but it isn't a national tragedy. But when cyberattacks lead to energy systems shutting down, planes falling out of the sky and nuclear reactors going offline, it's a threat to national security. As the industrial internet and Internet of Things grow, it will be even easier for cybercriminals to attack data created by computers. So we must build national cybersecurity systems based on these threats.' In Mr Onishchenko's opinion, this problem can be resolved by adding sections on cybersecurity to existing international industry contracts.

Jürgen Storbeck, ex-Director of EUROPOL spoke out in support of proactive measures: 'We aren't able to look into the future. We're still discussing the WannaCry virus, even though that happened two years ago. Early notification systems must be put in place for the state, businesses and providers. We need a free market, a free open source platform that everyone can access. New technologies are appearing all the time, and their developers must bear criminal, civil and moral liability for the safety of these technologies.'

Despite supporting different approaches on a number of issues, the speakers share a common position: building up restrictive bans and borders on the internet is a road to nowhere. Trust and teamwork are important to ensure security in the digital world. This was also confirmed by a second survey of the audience: 70% of those present in the hall expressed optimism and a belief that rules for ensuring cybersecurity will be created.

The second ICC is a key event of Global Cyber Week, an international week on cybersecurity that is taking place from 17-21 June in Moscow. It is the largest industry event in Russia and Eastern Europe. It unites several industry forums which will be attended by representatives of Russian and foreign state institutions, international organisations and companies, as well as independent experts and researchers.

Global Cyber Week began with the technical conference on practical cybersecurity OFFZONE, which was held on 17-18 June. On 19 June, an international online training session on international business cooperation to fight against digital threats titled 'Cyber Polygon' was held. It was possible to watch the participants' progress online in real time.

The first ICC was held in Moscow on 5-6 July 2018. The congress brought together more than 2,500 participants and about 700 organisations from more than 50 countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the ICC's guests in his opening speech.