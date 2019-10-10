Sberbank Rossii : Yulia Topolnitskaya joins Cinema is My Thing project by Sberbank and Mastercard

Yulia Topolnistkaya to star in the Chat Serial. Copy-Writers short film, part of Sberbank-Mastercard Cinema is My Thing project hashtagged #этомое

October 10, 2019, Moscow - Yulia Topolnistkaya who is well-known for her work with Leningrad band will star in a vertically shot short film titled Chat Serial. Copy-Writers. It is part of Cinema is My Thing (in Russian: кино - #этомое), a Sberbank-Mastercard project in which six famous directors and bloggers will work on movies together with teenagers.

Radda Novikova who made a breakthrough thanks to the Interns and Silver Spoon TV series will be the director of the first movie. The Chat Serial. Copy-Writers story is about a cynical tough online talk between a man and a woman, which addresses loneliness in a big city and shows how two people who have never met each other in real life fall in love with one another. Topolnistkaya will work alongside Artyom Nemov, a rising star of Gogol Centre, and Igor Petrenko who has performed in over 50 movies and/or TV series.

Cinema is My Thing was launched this September. The short film plots were selected among more than 1,000 detailed scripts that had been sent by owners of Sberbank Mastercards for Youth. The project is slated to premiere in November.

