Sberbank Rossii : adds DocDoc's telemedicine to Ticket to the Future children's programme

30 July 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has included remote medical consultations in the children's cash-value life insurance programme Ticket to the Future. The new option lets clients contact general practitioners, paediatricians and specialist doctors online via the DocDoc service (part of Sberbank's ecosystem). According to DocDoc, over half of telemedicine requests concern children.

According to DocDoc, 53.4% of clients requested medical assistance for their children in 2018. The most common reason (17.3%) was upper respiration tract infections. Parents also regularly contacted specialists to explain test results - 15.2%. Parents of children aged 0 to 3 years accounted for the largest share of requests (61.4%). Parents of children aged 3 to 6 years made the second-largest share of requests (27.4%). The smallest share of requests (1.2%) was made by parents of teenagers aged 12 to 15. The frequency of requests increases in the winter, especially in December - 12.7%. There is also significant growth of requests in October - 9%, and early spring - 8.3%. In the other months, the percentage of requests ranges from 4 to 7%. The busiest day of the week for the service's doctors is Sunday - 15.2%, but there are no serious fluctuations here.

Sberbank Life Insurance has added children's telemedicine to the cash-value life insurance programme Ticket to the Future due to its popularity. The updated programme includes urgent online consultations with general practitioners and paediatricians 24/7/365, and four scheduled online consultations a year with specialists such as gastroenterologists, gynaecologists, dermatovenerologists, dieticians, cardiologists, neurologists, otolaryngologists, ophthalmologists, psychologists, urologists, surgeons, and endocrinologists. Clients can consult doctors about their health and the health of their children.

Yekaterina Kolomentseva, Director for Development of Medical Insurance at Sberbank Life Insurance:

'We are gradually adding medical services that can improve the quality of life and health of clients to our programmes. Thanks to telemedicine, insured individuals can receive medical information, for example, explanations of test results and inoculations, first aid and diagnostic hypotheses. Telemedicine can be especially useful to parents who have young children as it lets them get information directly from qualified medical professionals rather than worrying and consulting the internet for advice.'

Dmitry Petrukhin, founder of DocDoc:

'The possibility to consult a doctor online whenever convenient is an advantage that saves parents' energy, money and time. Demand for children's telemedicine is growing continuously. This is not surprising because parents have many questions during their child's early years.'

The Ticket to the Future cash-value life insurance programme helps clients to form a financial reserve for their children. When the child reaches adulthood he or she can spend it on higher education or moving cities, for example to make a mortgage downpayment. The product also includes an educational consultant, careers guidance consultant, and a tax consultant who helps clients receive tax returns.