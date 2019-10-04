Sberbank Rossii : and A101 intend to cooperate in urban environment development

Parties agree to cooperate in organizing accelerator and training programs in innovation development and hi-tech

October 4, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with A101 Group. The document was inked by Alexey Grenkov, Vice President and Head of Key Client Coverage of Sberbank, and Ignaty Danilidi, CEO of A101.

Parties intend to implement a joint project to develop, introduce and maintain an innovative Smart Residential Complex based on A101 residential buildings and Sberbank technological solutions. They are also set to work together when introducing VisionLabs computer vision, creating a medical infrastructure with the DocDoc service at its core, running a pilot to introduce smart city technology in managing residential complexes and broadening cooperation with DomClick.

Alexey Grenkov, Vice President, Head of Key Client Coverage, Sberbank,

'Sberbank is focused on moving innovations forward and is happy to cooperate with A101. We intend to counsel the company on strategies, in particular, hi-tech business development and financial performance improvement based on the use of Sberbank ecosystem's products and services.'

Sberbank and A101 agreed to join hands in running partnership programs based on the online platform that brings together clients, employees, and partners - developers and real estate agencies - of the bank to broaden the range opportunities in real estate acquisition.