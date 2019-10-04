Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank Rossii : and A101 intend to cooperate in urban environment development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:27pm EDT
  • Parties agree to cooperate in organizing accelerator and training programs in innovation development and hi-tech

October 4, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with A101 Group. The document was inked by Alexey Grenkov, Vice President and Head of Key Client Coverage of Sberbank, and Ignaty Danilidi, CEO of A101.

Parties intend to implement a joint project to develop, introduce and maintain an innovative Smart Residential Complex based on A101 residential buildings and Sberbank technological solutions. They are also set to work together when introducing VisionLabs computer vision, creating a medical infrastructure with the DocDoc service at its core, running a pilot to introduce smart city technology in managing residential complexes and broadening cooperation with DomClick.

Alexey Grenkov, Vice President, Head of Key Client Coverage, Sberbank,

'Sberbank is focused on moving innovations forward and is happy to cooperate with A101. We intend to counsel the company on strategies, in particular, hi-tech business development and financial performance improvement based on the use of Sberbank ecosystem's products and services.'

Sberbank and A101 agreed to join hands in running partnership programs based on the online platform that brings together clients, employees, and partners - developers and real estate agencies - of the bank to broaden the range opportunities in real estate acquisition.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
12:27pSBERBANK ROSSII : organizes discussion on investment and energy at REW 2019
PU
12:27pSBERBANK ROSSII : and A101 intend to cooperate in urban environment development
PU
12:27pSBERBANK ROSSII : holding international AI competition online
PU
07:12aSBERBANK ROSSII : Moscow hosts its first Artificial Intelligence Journey, Easter..
PU
04:17aSBERBANK ROSSII : wins The Banker Award as the Most Innovative Investment Bank f..
PU
10/03SBERBANK ROSSII : holds press conference
PU
10/03SBERBANK ROSSII : Investigating Possible Data Leak
DJ
10/03SBERBANK ROSSII : announcing actions to prevent possible data breach
PU
10/02APPLY FOR MORTGAGE AND LINK TO DOMCL : New features of Sberbank Online mobile ap..
PU
10/01SBERBANK ROSSII : rolls out international transfers to Visa and Mastercard holde..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 2 053 B
EBIT 2019 1 325 B
Net income 2019 843 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,60%
P/E ratio 2019 5,78x
P/E ratio 2020 4,94x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,35x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,12x
Capitalization 4 817 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 321,72  RUB
Last Close Price 224,08  RUB
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO75 429
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.14.93%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION12.87%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.21%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.28.12%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.77%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group