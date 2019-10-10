Sberbank Rossii : and Udmurtia Government sign strategic partnership agreement in digitalization

October 10, 2019, Moscow - Herman Gref, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank, and Alexander Brechalov, head of Udmurt Republic, have signed a cooperation agreement to introduce digital technology and e-payment services in Udmurtia.

The parties will focus on the top priority sectors of Udmurtia's economic and social life, including healthcare, education, industry, agriculture, development, utilities, urban safety, transportation and power infrastructures, and tourism

As part of the ongoing large-scale project called Cashless Udmurtia and the Digital Economy national project the stakeholders are set to pro-actively advance e-payment services, new digital solutions, and promote cashless transactions among individuals and businesses.

Sberbank is ready to embark on multidimensional development of Udmurtia's digital infrastructure by facilitating the public and municipal electronic services and providing counsel on how to introduce technologies and platforms.

Herman Gref, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank,

'Digitalization is penetrating all areas of our lives fast, being a reality rather than a distant rosy future. Sberbank is ready to share its expertise for the digital transformation of Russian regions. I'm happy that the Udmurt Republic realizes the importance of this trend and is working hard on introducing digital solutions, while improving the quality of life for its people.'

Alexander Brechalov, head of Udmurt Republic,

'Udmurtia is among Russia's leading regions in terms of digital technology use driven primarily by demand among local residents. Higher School of Economics has designed a draft concept of digital development for Udmurt Republic's economy through 2024. Among other things it covers a digital transformation of the region's social sector, industry, trade, agriculture, public security system, and other areas.'

At the meeting the parties also discussed the potential implementation of a number of joint projects, like the completion of the construction of a 50-meter-long swimming pool in Izhevsk.