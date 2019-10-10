Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank Rossii : and Udmurtia Government sign strategic partnership agreement in digitalization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 11:31am EDT

October 10, 2019, Moscow - Herman Gref, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank, and Alexander Brechalov, head of Udmurt Republic, have signed a cooperation agreement to introduce digital technology and e-payment services in Udmurtia.

The parties will focus on the top priority sectors of Udmurtia's economic and social life, including healthcare, education, industry, agriculture, development, utilities, urban safety, transportation and power infrastructures, and tourism

As part of the ongoing large-scale project called Cashless Udmurtia and the Digital Economy national project the stakeholders are set to pro-actively advance e-payment services, new digital solutions, and promote cashless transactions among individuals and businesses.

Sberbank is ready to embark on multidimensional development of Udmurtia's digital infrastructure by facilitating the public and municipal electronic services and providing counsel on how to introduce technologies and platforms.

Herman Gref, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank,

'Digitalization is penetrating all areas of our lives fast, being a reality rather than a distant rosy future. Sberbank is ready to share its expertise for the digital transformation of Russian regions. I'm happy that the Udmurt Republic realizes the importance of this trend and is working hard on introducing digital solutions, while improving the quality of life for its people.'

Alexander Brechalov, head of Udmurt Republic,

'Udmurtia is among Russia's leading regions in terms of digital technology use driven primarily by demand among local residents. Higher School of Economics has designed a draft concept of digital development for Udmurt Republic's economy through 2024. Among other things it covers a digital transformation of the region's social sector, industry, trade, agriculture, public security system, and other areas.'

At the meeting the parties also discussed the potential implementation of a number of joint projects, like the completion of the construction of a 50-meter-long swimming pool in Izhevsk.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 15:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
11:31aSBERBANK ROSSII : Yulia Topolnitskaya joins Cinema is My Thing project by Sberba..
PU
11:31aSBERBANK ROSSII : and Udmurtia Government sign strategic partnership agreement i..
PU
10:01aSBERBANK ROSSII : to take part in innovative financial technology forum FINOPOLI..
PU
10/09SBERBANK ROSSII : Trade and industry clients buy endowment policies more often t..
PU
10/08SBERBANK ROSSII : extends Buy with service
PU
10/07SBERBANK ROSSII : unveils further details of investigation into data leakage con..
PU
10/07SBERBANK ROSSII : includes emergency risks in home insurance programs
PU
10/07SBERBANK MAKES GETTING MORTGAGE EASI : no employment record book needed
PU
10/07SBERBANK ROSSII : rolling out unique service to manage cash balance in ATMs and ..
PU
10/07SBERBANK ROSSII : releases Financial Highlights for 9M 2019 (under RAS; non-cons..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 2 057 B
EBIT 2019 1 324 B
Net income 2019 844 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,35%
P/E ratio 2019 5,91x
P/E ratio 2020 5,08x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,17x
Capitalization 4 895 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 321,53  RUB
Last Close Price 227,70  RUB
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO75 470
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.14.55%360 079
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.10%268 801
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION13.19%259 609
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.49%212 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.45%192 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group