Sberbank Rossii : and Visa launch educational project for entrepreneurs and accountants

The knowledge base on corporate cards is available on the Delovaya Sreda platform.

The project goal is to increase the level of knowledge of corporate cards.

Entrepreneurs and experts share their experience of using corporate cards.

30 July 2019, Moscow - Sberbank and Visa have launched the educational project Business without Banknotes dedicated to corporate cards on the Delovaya Sreda knowledge platform.

Business without Banknotes is a knowledge base with answers to the most common questions about corporate cards.

News, articles and videos by experts explain when and how corporate cards can be used more beneficially, what expenses are more convenient for companies using corporate cards and how to account them. Entrepreneurs share corporate card life hacks: how to use them to gain free access to business lounges of airports all over the world, pay for taxis with discounts of up to 30%, receive cashback in roubles, and use an increased grace period for purchases at the bank's partners and other bonuses of corporate cards.

Director of the Transaction Business Division of Sberbank Sergey Popov:

'Today almost half of Russian entrepreneurs use Sberbank's corporate cards. We can see interest in this product: it allows clients to make purchases for their businesses online and at outlets round-the-clock, and simplifies procedures for providing subsistence allowance and controlling employees' expenses. To help our clients receive the maximum benefit from corporate cards, the Business without Banknotes project has brought together practical advice for managers, accountants and employees.'

CEO of Visa Russia Yekaterina Petelina:

'A corporate card is a convenient tool that allows employees to pay for business expenses and receive privileges at the same time, and employers to control expenses and manage corporate accounts through a convenient online interface. Not all managers and financial officers know about the benefits of this payment tool, and that's why we are working with Sberbank to talk about them. We have collected stories of users, useful information and current news on a single portal to allow corporate clients to fully use their corporate cards.'