Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank Rossii : and Visa launch educational project for entrepreneurs and accountants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT
  • The knowledge base on corporate cards is available on the Delovaya Sreda platform.
  • The project goal is to increase the level of knowledge of corporate cards.
  • Entrepreneurs and experts share their experience of using corporate cards.

30 July 2019, Moscow - Sberbank and Visa have launched the educational project Business without Banknotes dedicated to corporate cards on the Delovaya Sreda knowledge platform.

Business without Banknotes is a knowledge base with answers to the most common questions about corporate cards.

News, articles and videos by experts explain when and how corporate cards can be used more beneficially, what expenses are more convenient for companies using corporate cards and how to account them. Entrepreneurs share corporate card life hacks: how to use them to gain free access to business lounges of airports all over the world, pay for taxis with discounts of up to 30%, receive cashback in roubles, and use an increased grace period for purchases at the bank's partners and other bonuses of corporate cards.

Director of the Transaction Business Division of Sberbank Sergey Popov:

'Today almost half of Russian entrepreneurs use Sberbank's corporate cards. We can see interest in this product: it allows clients to make purchases for their businesses online and at outlets round-the-clock, and simplifies procedures for providing subsistence allowance and controlling employees' expenses. To help our clients receive the maximum benefit from corporate cards, the Business without Banknotes project has brought together practical advice for managers, accountants and employees.'

CEO of Visa Russia Yekaterina Petelina:

'A corporate card is a convenient tool that allows employees to pay for business expenses and receive privileges at the same time, and employers to control expenses and manage corporate accounts through a convenient online interface. Not all managers and financial officers know about the benefits of this payment tool, and that's why we are working with Sberbank to talk about them. We have collected stories of users, useful information and current news on a single portal to allow corporate clients to fully use their corporate cards.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
08:45aSBERBANK ROSSII : and Visa launch educational project for entrepreneurs and acco..
PU
08:45aSBERBANK ROSSII : adds DocDoc's telemedicine to Ticket to the Future children's ..
PU
07/18SBERBANK ROSSII : SOCAR Energoresurs LLC resumes production at Antipinsky Oil Re..
PU
07/16SBERBANK ROSSII : to gift unique multimedia hydrodynamic musical floating founta..
PU
07/15SBERBANK ROSSII : seeks assistance from law enforcement agencies in connection w..
PU
07/10SBERBANK ROSSII : Marina Zhigalova-Ozkan to head Sberbank Group's media, marketi..
PU
07/10SBERBANK ROSSII : announces changes to the responsibilities of Senior Vice Presi..
PU
07/05SBERBANK ROSSII : releases Financial Highlights for 6M 2019 (under RAS; non-cons..
PU
07/05SBERBANK ROSSII : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 12%
DJ
07/03SBERBANK ROSSII : announces changes to the management of SberX ecosystem develop..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 2 080 B
EBIT 2019 1 378 B
Net income 2019 895 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,57%
P/E ratio 2019 5,70x
P/E ratio 2020 4,93x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,17x
Capitalization 5 005 B
Chart SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Rossii PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 322,63  RUB
Last Close Price 232,80  RUB
Spread / Highest target 67,5%
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Georgy Ivanovich Luntovsky Deputy Chairman
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO78 813
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.05%375 759
BANK OF AMERICA24.88%285 136
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%280 813
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.99%213 378
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%198 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group