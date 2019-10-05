Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank Rossii : completes internal investigation to find source of credit card accounts leakage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2019 | 02:32pm EDT

October 5, 2019, Moscow - On October 4, 2019, with assistance from law enforcement agencies of Russia, Sberbank's Security Service completed an internal investigation and identified the employee who'd tried to steal client data for personal gain. The 1991 culprit headed a division with one of the bank's units and had access to databases as part of his job.
The vital clues providing evidence of the committed crime have been collected and documented. Yesterday the employee confessed and the police are now taking procedural actions. There is no threat of further data leakage now besides the 200 credit cards that were reported as compromised in a statement by the bank on October 3, 2019.
As for the clients' funds, they were safe at all times.

Herman Gref, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank:

'On behalf of the entire Sberbank team and myself let me once again apologize profusely to the 200 customers for the incident and to all our clients for any inconvenience this caused. We've learned a lot from what happened and we rethought our systems to mitigate the effects of human reliability. I'd like to thank all our customers for the great trust they place in us. Let me also thank our Security Service, our BI.ZONE subsidiary, and all law enforcement agencies for the outstanding work that empowered us to solve this crime within hours.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 18:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
02:32pSBERBANK ROSSII : completes internal investigation to find source of credit card..
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : and A101 intend to cooperate in urban environment development
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : organizes discussion on investment and energy at REW 2019
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : holding international AI competition online
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : Moscow hosts its first Artificial Intelligence Journey, Easter..
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : wins The Banker Award as the Most Innovative Investment Bank f..
PU
10/03SBERBANK ROSSII : holds press conference
PU
10/03SBERBANK ROSSII : Investigating Possible Data Leak
DJ
10/03SBERBANK ROSSII : announcing actions to prevent possible data breach
PU
10/02APPLY FOR MORTGAGE AND LINK TO DOMCL : New features of Sberbank Online mobile ap..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 2 053 B
EBIT 2019 1 325 B
Net income 2019 843 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,66%
P/E ratio 2019 5,75x
P/E ratio 2020 4,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 4 789 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 321,72  RUB
Last Close Price 222,76  RUB
Spread / Highest target 75,1%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO75 429
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.14.93%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.14%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.79%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.30.96%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.96%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group