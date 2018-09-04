Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO (SBER)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sberbank Rossii : creates new portal for students and graduates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:07pm CEST
  • All job vacancies and HR products are placed on one online platform.
  • The bank offers a wide range of possibilities for young specialists.

4 September 2018, Moscow - Sberbank has launched the sbergraduate portal: a resource where all information for young specialists who want to work at Sberbank can be found.

The new portal unites all the bank's HR products for the young audience, including:

  • Sberseasons - IT internships
  • 12UP - personal grants
  • HeadStart - investment banking internships
  • Young Global Pioneers - educational travelling

In addition, the portal has:

  • Job vacancies for young specialists
  • All university events, in which the bank takes part
  • Articles about how to build a career and pass an interview
  • Information on Sberbank's structure, presented in an easy and comprehensible way

An important part of the new portal is stories of young specialists of the bank who talk about themselves and their careers.

Sbergraduate.ru will allow Sberbank to satisfy its needs in hiring young specialists. Students, postgrads and graduates will be able to start their careers at Sberbank and understand the employer's expectations.

Managing Director of the HR Competences Department Ksenia Martynova:

'We are building a large-scale ecosystem around and for students which will give them all the opportunities for self-improvement and career building at Sberbank. We show them that Sberbank has a lot of young and successful employees and you can become one of them. Our career portal for youth, sbergraduate.ru, is a single entry point to the bank for the best and most talented students.'

Sberbank gradually implements its staff strategy, building a dialogue with students and young professionals in a way that is comfortable for them. The description of vacancies and interface of the new portal are user-friendly for the target audience. Thanks to the portal, we can not only receive answers and recommendations, but also learn about mentors who teach new colleagues and give them all the possibilities for fast professional growth.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 14:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
04:07pSBERBANK ROSSII : creates new portal for students and graduates
PU
08/31MASTERCARD : Sberbank and MasterCard launch first in Russia cashback for busines..
AQ
08/31MISEN ENERGY PUBL : Information from Interim Report January - June 2018 Misen En..
AQ
08/30SBERBANKR : Commercial real estate tycoon Samvel Karapetyan included in Forbes R..
AQ
08/24SBERBANK ROSSII : first electronic mortgage bill of sale registered
PU
08/24SBERBANK ROSSII : increases interest rate for rouble deposits and offers clients..
PU
08/24SBERBANKR : Sberbank making investments available to all Russians
AQ
08/24SBERBANKR : Sberbank informs about structural reorganisation in its corporate ba..
AQ
08/23SBERBANK : Russia OJSC Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/23SBERBANK ROSSII : becomes first Founding Partner of World Economic Forum Centre ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/31Sberbank of Russia ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/29Sberbank - A Near Monopoly 
03/16Yandex's Greatest Opportunity 
03/01Sberbank of Russia ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/28Sberbank of Russia's (SBRCY) CEO Herman Gref on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 2 001 B
EBIT 2018 1 406 B
Net income 2018 834 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,40%
P/E ratio 2018 4,76
P/E ratio 2019 4,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,93x
Capitalization 4 097 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 288  RUB
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Georgy Ivanovich Luntovsky Deputy Chairman
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO60 220
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA4.78%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.61%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%278 491
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%237 363
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.