Sberbank Rossii : creates new portal for students and graduates

All job vacancies and HR products are placed on one online platform.

The bank offers a wide range of possibilities for young specialists.

4 September 2018, Moscow - Sberbank has launched the sbergraduate portal: a resource where all information for young specialists who want to work at Sberbank can be found.

The new portal unites all the bank's HR products for the young audience, including:

Sberseasons - IT internships

12UP - personal grants

HeadStart - investment banking internships

Young Global Pioneers - educational travelling

In addition, the portal has:

Job vacancies for young specialists

All university events, in which the bank takes part

Articles about how to build a career and pass an interview

Information on Sberbank's structure, presented in an easy and comprehensible way

An important part of the new portal is stories of young specialists of the bank who talk about themselves and their careers.

Sbergraduate.ru will allow Sberbank to satisfy its needs in hiring young specialists. Students, postgrads and graduates will be able to start their careers at Sberbank and understand the employer's expectations.

Managing Director of the HR Competences Department Ksenia Martynova:

'We are building a large-scale ecosystem around and for students which will give them all the opportunities for self-improvement and career building at Sberbank. We show them that Sberbank has a lot of young and successful employees and you can become one of them. Our career portal for youth, sbergraduate.ru, is a single entry point to the bank for the best and most talented students.'

Sberbank gradually implements its staff strategy, building a dialogue with students and young professionals in a way that is comfortable for them. The description of vacancies and interface of the new portal are user-friendly for the target audience. Thanks to the portal, we can not only receive answers and recommendations, but also learn about mentors who teach new colleagues and give them all the possibilities for fast professional growth.