SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank Rossii : cutting mortgage rates yet again

0
09/30/2019 | 10:59am EDT
  • New homes now available on mortgage at 7.3%, previously owned housing available from 8.8%, mortgage refinancing starting from 9.5% per annum
  • Rates trimmed 0.6 pp on third-party mortgages and 0.3 pp on most Sberbank mortgages

September 30, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has announced a new mortgage rate trimming for clients taking out home loans from October 1, 2019. Mortgage rates on new homes will start from 7.3% per annum, while on pre-owned real estate rates start from 8.8%.

Sberbank also refinances mortgages of third-party banks at the rate of 9.5% and up.

When applying for a mortgage from October 1, 2019 - except for two products, Military Mortgage and Government Support for Families with Children - mortgage rates will be 0.3 pp lower on ready-to-move-in homes, housing under construction, countryside real estate, home construction loans, garages and parking spaces, and consumer loans with real estate put up as collateral.

Mortgage refinancing rates on loans taken out at other banks are now 0.6% lower.

The lowest mortgage rate on ready-to-move-in real estate is now 8.8% per annum if you are a Sberbank payroll client and take part in the Newly Weds and 0.3% Discount on DomClick promotions.

The lowest mortgage rate on new apartments under the subsidies program with developers for the bank's payroll clients will stand at 7.3%.

Mortgage terms can be calculated at DomClick.ru, a website where you can also apply for a mortgage at a lower rate or refinance your current home loan on good terms.

Nikolai Vasev, Director of DomClick Division,

'We keep making homes more available by trimming mortgage loans once again. Lower mortgage rates coupled with the down payment starting from 10% along with handy taking out procedure on DomClick.ru should help many Russians who'd considered buying real estate do this as soon as this year.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:47:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
