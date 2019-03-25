Sberbank Rossii : draws up rating of demand for Second Medical Opinion specialists

Sberbank's clients most often requested a second medical opinion in the areas of neurology, oncology and orthopaedics in 2018.

Patients were most interested in the opinions of specialists from the USA, South Korea and Germany.

Demand for the Second Medical Opinion service, which is an additional option of the life insurance programme, grew by 14%.

25 March 2019, Moscow - More than four million of Sberbank's clients received access to the Second Medical Opinion additional service under life insurance programmes in 2018. It allows an alternative medical opinion on an initial diagnosis to be received from leading medical specialists from Russian and foreign clinics.

The largest numbers of requests for a second medical opinion were in neurology (26%), oncology (20%) and orthopaedics (18%). Consultations of cardiologists (9%) and endocrinologists (8%) were also popular.

Second Medical Opinion is included in the insurance products of Sberbank Life Insurance. The service can be used an unlimited number of times during the insurance term. The service is provided through the DocDoc marketplace.

Clients can receive a consultation on an initial diagnosis from experts from leading Russian and foreign clinics. The second opinion of specialists from the USA, South Korea and Germany are very popular. Consultations on oncological, neurological, ophthalmological, haematological, pulmonary, cardiological, nephrological, endocrinal and orthopaedic issues can be requested.

The majority of requests (59%) in 2018 were made by clients from Moscow and the Moscow Region, followed by the Leningrad (8%) and Krasnodar Regions (5%). 4% of requests were received from clients in the Sverdlovsk, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm Regions and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region each.

Senior Vice President and Head of the Wealth Management Block of Sberbank Natalya Alymova:

'Second Medical Opinion lets clients clarify an initial diagnosis by consulting leading experts from international clinics without spending money on travelling to foreign countries. The initial diagnosis has been proved in 98% of cases. At the same time, the specialists recommended additional check-ups or other treatment plans. Successful treatment mostly depends on accuracy of diagnosis and the right treatment plan. This is especially accurate if we talk about critical diseases. Demand for the service among our clients is increasing: the number of requests for a second medical opinion grew by 14% in 2018.'

Second Medical Opinion is included in the credit life insurance programme, Soundness Fund product (a combined programme of savings life insurance and a individual health care service package which includes organisation and payment for treatment in case of diagnosis of a critical disease) and Soundness Horizon (risk life insurance programme which includes annual preventive oncological check-ups and organisation and payment for treatment of oncological diseases, if necessary).