SBERBANK ROSSII PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Sberbank Rossii : draws up rating of demand for Second Medical Opinion specialists

03/25/2019 | 02:15pm EDT
  • Sberbank's clients most often requested a second medical opinion in the areas of neurology, oncology and orthopaedics in 2018.
  • Patients were most interested in the opinions of specialists from the USA, South Korea and Germany.
  • Demand for the Second Medical Opinion service, which is an additional option of the life insurance programme, grew by 14%.

25 March 2019, Moscow - More than four million of Sberbank's clients received access to the Second Medical Opinion additional service under life insurance programmes in 2018. It allows an alternative medical opinion on an initial diagnosis to be received from leading medical specialists from Russian and foreign clinics.

The largest numbers of requests for a second medical opinion were in neurology (26%), oncology (20%) and orthopaedics (18%). Consultations of cardiologists (9%) and endocrinologists (8%) were also popular.

Second Medical Opinion is included in the insurance products of Sberbank Life Insurance. The service can be used an unlimited number of times during the insurance term. The service is provided through the DocDoc marketplace.

Clients can receive a consultation on an initial diagnosis from experts from leading Russian and foreign clinics. The second opinion of specialists from the USA, South Korea and Germany are very popular. Consultations on oncological, neurological, ophthalmological, haematological, pulmonary, cardiological, nephrological, endocrinal and orthopaedic issues can be requested.

The majority of requests (59%) in 2018 were made by clients from Moscow and the Moscow Region, followed by the Leningrad (8%) and Krasnodar Regions (5%). 4% of requests were received from clients in the Sverdlovsk, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm Regions and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region each.

Senior Vice President and Head of the Wealth Management Block of Sberbank Natalya Alymova:
'Second Medical Opinion lets clients clarify an initial diagnosis by consulting leading experts from international clinics without spending money on travelling to foreign countries. The initial diagnosis has been proved in 98% of cases. At the same time, the specialists recommended additional check-ups or other treatment plans. Successful treatment mostly depends on accuracy of diagnosis and the right treatment plan. This is especially accurate if we talk about critical diseases. Demand for the service among our clients is increasing: the number of requests for a second medical opinion grew by 14% in 2018.'

Second Medical Opinion is included in the credit life insurance programme, Soundness Fund product (a combined programme of savings life insurance and a individual health care service package which includes organisation and payment for treatment in case of diagnosis of a critical disease) and Soundness Horizon (risk life insurance programme which includes annual preventive oncological check-ups and organisation and payment for treatment of oncological diseases, if necessary).

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 18:14:04 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 2 137 B
EBIT 2019 1 457 B
Net income 2019 914 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,3%
P/E ratio 2019 4,89
P/E ratio 2020 4,45
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,04x
Capitalization 4 718 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 295  RUB
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Georgy Ivanovich Luntovsky Deputy Chairman
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO73 047
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.19%326 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%289 720
BANK OF AMERICA9.62%260 348
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%237 237
WELLS FARGO4.84%219 422
