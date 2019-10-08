Log in
Sberbank Rossii : extends Buy with service

10/08/2019 | 07:45am EDT

October 8, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has extended the Buy with Sberbank service for its clients. Now its users can apply for a loan using Sberbank Online app for Android or IOS. After picking a product on a partner shop website and selecting Buy with Sberbank as the method of payment to apply for a loan, users will be redirected to Sberbank Online app to submit a loan application.

The proportion of Sberbank clients who buy on credit using mobile devices is 72% and keeps climbing. That's why the convenience and ease of use are among the top priorities as to the service development.

Svetlana Kirsanova, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Head of the Retail Business, Sberbank,

'The bank is gradually implementing its strategy by making financial services more affordable and easier to use across all digital channels. By offering our clients the convenient and user-friendly service we enable them to buy the goods and services they want thus empowering our partners to spur sales and average order value.'

Buy with Sberbank is an online lending service by Sberbank that brings together clients, partners, and financial institutions under the purchase making process on credit. Launched in December 2018, the service is evolving fast by improving its technological background and growing the list of its partners.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 11:44:07 UTC
