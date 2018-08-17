Log in
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO (SBER)
  Report  
Sberbank Rossii : finances construction of new brewery in Tatarstan

08/17/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

17 August 2018, Moscow - Sberbank CIB, the corporate and investment banking business of Sberbank, has financed the construction of a new brewery of Tatspirtprom JSC in the industrial park of the Republic of Tatarstan town of Chistopol. The brewery opened in early August. Sberbank began financing this project in 2017. More than RUB 5.6 bln have been invested in the project, including RUB 4.2 borrowed from Sberbank.

The brewery, which has an area of more than 153,000 square metres, has been built to feature the latest beer brewing technology. It has an annual output of 10 million dekalitres, which can be increased if necessary. The project has led to the creation of 270 jobs.

Sergey Babayan, Vice President and Head of the Largest Clients Coverage Department of Sberbank CIB, commented: 'Financing the development of modern Russian enterprises that produce high-quality consumer goods is a strategic priority of Sberbank. The bank sees big potential in Russia's beer industry and values its contribution to national economic development.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 14:30:03 UTC
