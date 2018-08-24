Sberbank Rossii : first electronic mortgage bill of sale registered

The Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr) has registered the first electronic mortgage bill of sale of Sberbank.

Drawing up the electronic bill of sale will allow reducing the period of mortgage provision and making real estate deals more secured.

Director of the DomClick Division of SberbankNikolai Vasev:

'We are glad to announce that the first electronic mortgage bill of sale that allows increasing the registration of the mortgage pledge, was successfully registered by Rosreestr. Thanks to the development of the electronic interaction with Rosreestr and introduction of its services, Sberbank was able to become one of the first organisations to join the digital project. Drawing up the electronic bill of sale will reduce period of mortgage provision and make real estate deals more secured.'

Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Head of Rosreestr Victoria Abramchenko:

'Rosreestr develops the electronic interaction with lending organisations to reduce period of mortgage provision and make real estate deals more secured. The possibility to draw up the electronic mortgage bill of sale is another step to create the digital economy.'