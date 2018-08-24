Log in
Sberbank Rossii : first electronic mortgage bill of sale registered

08/24/2018 | 03:42pm CEST
  • The Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr) has registered the first electronic mortgage bill of sale of Sberbank.
  • Drawing up the electronic bill of sale will allow reducing the period of mortgage provision and making real estate deals more secured.

24 August 2018, Tyumen - Rosreestr has registered the first electronic mortgage bill of sale of Sberbank. The electronic bill of sale was drawn up for mortgage, provided by Sberbank to purchase completed apartment by resident of Moskovcky village in the Tyumen Region.

Director of the DomClick Division of SberbankNikolai Vasev:

'We are glad to announce that the first electronic mortgage bill of sale that allows increasing the registration of the mortgage pledge, was successfully registered by Rosreestr. Thanks to the development of the electronic interaction with Rosreestr and introduction of its services, Sberbank was able to become one of the first organisations to join the digital project. Drawing up the electronic bill of sale will reduce period of mortgage provision and make real estate deals more secured.'

Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Head of Rosreestr Victoria Abramchenko:

'Rosreestr develops the electronic interaction with lending organisations to reduce period of mortgage provision and make real estate deals more secured. The possibility to draw up the electronic mortgage bill of sale is another step to create the digital economy.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 13:41:06 UTC
