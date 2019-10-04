Sberbank Rossii : holding international AI competition online

Online international AI competition is an event format of Eastern Europe's largest forum called Artificial Intelligence Journey

Participants to try and approach creation of Artificial General Intelligence and algorithms capable of learning and passing exam tests of different complexity

First AI and data analysis forum AI Journey to include international AI model competition, large-scale conference in Moscow and smaller ones in seven cities of Russia

Forum's centerpiece AI Journey Conference to be held in Moscow on Nov 8-9 bringing together global-level speakers

September 5 to October 27, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank is holding an international online AI competition in under Artificial Intelligence Journey, Eastern Europe's first largest AI forum.

Online competition participants will try and approach the creation of Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI, and algorithms capable of learning and passing exam tests of different complexity. The online challenge is available to solo contenders and teams, which need to create an AI solution that could pass high school exams.

The event will be a Robot College Student Test. It will evaluate how well participants' algorithms can answer questions in various fields under limited information. Sberbank analyzed the international experience and formulated the challenge as follows, 'create an algorithm that can answer questions from a high school curriculum using information from open sources.'

High school tests include tests of knowledge, analytical skills, and the ability to write a paper on a piece of text. Plagiarism-free papers that make sense will be fully evaluated under a standard methodology applied to high school graduates, which includes viewpoint, reasoning, logic, language, punctuation, etc. The papers will also be graded by real teachers and teaching method professionals from Moscow and Novosibirsk.

This is a unique contest being held in Russia for the first time. The prize pool is RUB 3 mln, of which the winner will get RUB 1 mln.

The online competition for an AI solution is part of the Artificial Intelligence Journey Forum held with support from the leading Russian and foreign companies. On October 5, local conferences will start in seven cities of Russia - Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Ekaterinburg, Kazan, Kaliningrad, and St. Petersburg - to focus on machine learning, data analysis, and AI.

Dedicated to AI development and its use across all areas, a two-day AI Journey conference will be the centerpiece of the Artificial Intelligence Journey Forum. It will be held in Moscow on November 8 and 9 to gather speakers specializing in AI and data analysis, along with companies that lead AI development and its use in business operations. The conference will address the following key issues: AGI, neuromorphic computing, computer vision solutions, natural language processing, speech analytics, new methods and their use by businesses. The second day of the forum will award the winners of the international online AI competition.

The Artificial Intelligence Journey, or AIJ, is the first largest Eastern European AI forum. It is a new venue to update stakeholders on AI and its use both in and outside Russia. AIJ follows Sberbank Data Science Journey, which has been held for three years, enjoyed success and proved that academics and businesses needed a bigger event to address Data Science and AI issues.

AI Journey event registration is available at www.ai-journey.ru.