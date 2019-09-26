Log in
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank Rossii : hosts event dedicated to Kaliningrad Region's investment potential

0
09/26/2019
  • Kaliningrad Region government set to pay close attention to business environment development with assistance from Sberbank
  • Sberbank says stakeholders should focus on large-scale introduction and use of digital technology

September 26, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has presented the investment potential of Kaliningrad Region during the 'Sberbank-Kaliningrad investment bridge.'

Event speakers included Herman Gref, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank; Anton Alikhanov, the Governor of Kaliningrad Region; Harry Goldman, Deputy Prime Minister of Kaliningrad Region; Andrey Tolmachev, Director General of Kaliningrad Region Development Corporation; and Denis Saliy, head of the Representative Office of the Kaliningrad Region Government under the Government of the Russian Federation.

The government of Kaliningrad Region is set to pay close attention to development of business environment with support from Sberbank. The region is positioned quite well ranking third in terms of the proportion of technology exportation in GRP, ranking fourth by the equipment update speed, and being fourth in terms of cashless payments. Its other advantages include logistics (low fuel prices compared to Europe's average figures) and tax benefits (zero income and property taxes for the first six years for resident companies). On top of that, Kaliningrad is the only Baltic Sea port that doesn't freeze over.

Sberbank analysts say SMEs have a huge potential. Kaliningrad Region is Russia's third-largest entity by SMEs per person, ranks fourth by the number of people involved in SMEs, and is fifth in terms of SMEs' longevity.

Sberbank suggests when running projects in Kaliningrad Region stakeholders should focus on large-scale introduction and use of digital technology. Affordable internet connection, as compared to European counterparts, should favor that.

Herman Gref, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board,

'Kaliningrad Region is a true window onto Europe for Russia. The region's semi-exclave status means Kaliningrad has to compete against neighboring European states, as well as other regions of Russia. Kaliningrad has enormous advantages to do that.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 17:37:02 UTC
