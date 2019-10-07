Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank Rossii : includes emergency risks in home insurance programs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 11:42am EDT
  • Emergency risks included in Home Security+ and House Security+
  • In addition to insurance against total destruction, damage to exterior and interior, engineering equipment, new policy covers civil liabilities and movable property

October 7, 2019, Moscow - Insurance company Sberbank insurance, a Sberbank subsidiary, has included emergency risks in the insurance programs right after the law on housing insurance against emergencies was introduced. Now Sberbank insurance policies offer the fullest property insurance coverage; thanks to it, clients can receive insurance payment for both the damaged building and the property inside of it.

Previously, the company insured property against most widespread risks - fire, lightning strikes, illegal acts of third parties, etc. - and natural disasters that are only part of emergency risks. Now the emergency risks are fully included in Home Security+ and House Security+. Under accepted practices, the full emergency risk insurance is usually an exceptional case.

Under the updated terms, Sberbank can insure apartments and houses against such emergencies as different man-made disasters - explosion, accidents at production facilities, transportation, public utility and engineering infrastructure - and other natural and man-made emergencies. In addition, in its policy the company included insurance coverage of structural building components, such as walls, concrete slabs, partition walls, windows, doors, and balconies.

In addition to insurance against total destruction, damage to exterior, interior, and engineering equipment, the policy covers civil liabilities and movable property that is placed in the building.

An apartment insurance policy against emergency risks valued under the RUB 900,000 coverage costs RUB 2,990 a year, or RUB 250 a month. A house insurance policy with the same value costs RUB 3,490 a year, or RUB 290 a month.

Dmitry Popov, Head, Sberbank insurance,

'This August, the law on insuring homes against emergencies came into force. Under it, programs developed by local governments must contain detailed insurance terms. Without waiting for their introduction, Sberbank insurance as the leader on the home insurance market in Russia has developed insurance products against emergency risks and sells them at Sberbank branches. Today we offer the fullest insurance coverage of property; thanks to it, in case of an emergency, our clients will receive insurance payments not only for a destroyed house, but also for any movable property in it. We believe this is very important as an emergency like the one Irkutsk Region faced, for example, can make people lose everything in several hours.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 15:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
11:42aSBERBANK ROSSII : includes emergency risks in home insurance programs
PU
11:42aSBERBANK MAKES GETTING MORTGAGE EASI : no employment record book needed
PU
08:42aSBERBANK ROSSII : rolling out unique service to manage cash balance in ATMs and ..
PU
04:32aSBERBANK ROSSII : releases Financial Highlights for 9M 2019 (under RAS; non-cons..
PU
03:25aSBERBANK RAS 9M 2019 : the Bank earned RUB72.1 bn in September
EQ
10/05SBERBANK ROSSII : completes internal investigation to find source of credit card..
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : and A101 intend to cooperate in urban environment development
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : organizes discussion on investment and energy at REW 2019
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : holding international AI competition online
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : Moscow hosts its first Artificial Intelligence Journey, Easter..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 2 053 B
EBIT 2019 1 325 B
Net income 2019 843 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,66%
P/E ratio 2019 5,75x
P/E ratio 2020 4,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 4 789 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 321,72  RUB
Last Close Price 222,76  RUB
Spread / Highest target 75,1%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO75 429
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.41%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.14%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.79%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.30.96%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.96%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group