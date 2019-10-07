Sberbank Rossii : includes emergency risks in home insurance programs

Emergency risks included in Home Security+ and House Security+

In addition to insurance against total destruction, damage to exterior and interior, engineering equipment, new policy covers civil liabilities and movable property

October 7, 2019, Moscow - Insurance company Sberbank insurance, a Sberbank subsidiary, has included emergency risks in the insurance programs right after the law on housing insurance against emergencies was introduced. Now Sberbank insurance policies offer the fullest property insurance coverage; thanks to it, clients can receive insurance payment for both the damaged building and the property inside of it.

Previously, the company insured property against most widespread risks - fire, lightning strikes, illegal acts of third parties, etc. - and natural disasters that are only part of emergency risks. Now the emergency risks are fully included in Home Security+ and House Security+. Under accepted practices, the full emergency risk insurance is usually an exceptional case.

Under the updated terms, Sberbank can insure apartments and houses against such emergencies as different man-made disasters - explosion, accidents at production facilities, transportation, public utility and engineering infrastructure - and other natural and man-made emergencies. In addition, in its policy the company included insurance coverage of structural building components, such as walls, concrete slabs, partition walls, windows, doors, and balconies.

In addition to insurance against total destruction, damage to exterior, interior, and engineering equipment, the policy covers civil liabilities and movable property that is placed in the building.

An apartment insurance policy against emergency risks valued under the RUB 900,000 coverage costs RUB 2,990 a year, or RUB 250 a month. A house insurance policy with the same value costs RUB 3,490 a year, or RUB 290 a month.

Dmitry Popov, Head, Sberbank insurance,

'This August, the law on insuring homes against emergencies came into force. Under it, programs developed by local governments must contain detailed insurance terms. Without waiting for their introduction, Sberbank insurance as the leader on the home insurance market in Russia has developed insurance products against emergency risks and sells them at Sberbank branches. Today we offer the fullest insurance coverage of property; thanks to it, in case of an emergency, our clients will receive insurance payments not only for a destroyed house, but also for any movable property in it. We believe this is very important as an emergency like the one Irkutsk Region faced, for example, can make people lose everything in several hours.'