Sberbank Rossii : increases interest rates for rouble deposits and launches Record promotional campaign

Sberbank has increased the interest rates for all rouble deposits of the current line by 0.15-0.5 pp.

On 12 October, the bank launched the Record promotional campaign; the interest rate range for this deposit is 6.5-7.15%.

The deposit can be opened until 30 November 2018 in roubles for 7 months to 1.5 years by depositing at least RUB 50,000.

12 October 2018, Moscow - Sberbank has increased the interest rates for all rouble deposits of the current line by 0.15-0.5 pp. As a result of the changes, the range of the rates is now 3.4-5.15%.

Today, the Record promotional deposit was also launched. It can be opened until 30 November 2018 in roubles for 7 months to 1.5 years by depositing at least RUB 50,000. The interest range for the deposit is 6.5-7.15%. The deposit can be opened both at offices and through remote channels.

Director of the Borrow and Save Division of Sberbank Natalya Alymova:

'Following the decision of the Central Bank of Russia to increase its key rate and taking into account trends of the deposit interest growth, Sberbank has increased its interest rates for the current deposit line and launched a promotional campaign. The interest rates on the promotional deposit are up to 7.15% per annum - the maximum offered by Sberbank since the beginning of the year.'