Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO (SBER)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sberbank Rossii : increases interest rates for rouble deposits and launches Record promotional campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:38pm CEST
  • Sberbank has increased the interest rates for all rouble deposits of the current line by 0.15-0.5 pp.
  • On 12 October, the bank launched the Record promotional campaign; the interest rate range for this deposit is 6.5-7.15%.
  • The deposit can be opened until 30 November 2018 in roubles for 7 months to 1.5 years by depositing at least RUB 50,000.

12 October 2018, Moscow - Sberbank has increased the interest rates for all rouble deposits of the current line by 0.15-0.5 pp. As a result of the changes, the range of the rates is now 3.4-5.15%.

Today, the Record promotional deposit was also launched. It can be opened until 30 November 2018 in roubles for 7 months to 1.5 years by depositing at least RUB 50,000. The interest range for the deposit is 6.5-7.15%. The deposit can be opened both at offices and through remote channels.

Director of the Borrow and Save Division of Sberbank Natalya Alymova:

'Following the decision of the Central Bank of Russia to increase its key rate and taking into account trends of the deposit interest growth, Sberbank has increased its interest rates for the current deposit line and launched a promotional campaign. The interest rates on the promotional deposit are up to 7.15% per annum - the maximum offered by Sberbank since the beginning of the year.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:37:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
03:38pSBERBANK ROSSII : recognised as best bank for business in Central and Eastern Eu..
PU
03:38pSBERBANK ROSSII : increases interest rates for rouble deposits and launches Reco..
PU
03:38pSBERBANK ROSSII : Young people are more interested in investing
PU
10/11SBERBANK ROSSII : recognised as one of the largest acquirers in the world
PU
10/11SBERBANK ROSSII : receives security certificates for Skolkovo Data Processing Ce..
PU
10/11SBERBANK ROSSII : Kalmykia to use SberCloud solutions
PU
10/08SBERBANK ROSSII : Club of the First of Sberbank unites businesses worth more tha..
PU
10/08SBERBANK ROSSII : RUB 46,000 per month is average income of working retired peop..
PU
10/05BANK VTB : Russia's major state banks see forex outflow amid sanctions threats
RE
10/05SBERBANK ROSSII : releases Financial Highlights for 9M 2018 (under RAS; non-cons..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/31Sberbank of Russia ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/29Sberbank - A Near Monopoly 
03/16Yandex's Greatest Opportunity 
03/01Sberbank of Russia ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/28Sberbank of Russia's (SBRCY) CEO Herman Gref on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 1 983 B
EBIT 2018 1 545 B
Net income 2018 828 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,38%
P/E ratio 2018 4,90
P/E ratio 2019 4,51
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 4 127 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 287  RUB
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Georgy Ivanovich Luntovsky Deputy Chairman
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO62 498
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.11%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.93%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%268 641
WELLS FARGO-15.21%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.02%212 139
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.