Sberbank Rossii : named CEE winner of The Banker's Transaction Banking Awards

For the second time in a row, Sberbank won the global contest of transaction organizations, Transaction Banking Awards 2019 run by the British magazine The Banker.

The bank's victory was secured by its digital services for corporate finance management, its web service and mobile application for Cash-in-Transit, digital corporate card withintegrated telemedicine that Sberbank had been the first to present in the market.

September 2, 2019, Moscow - British magazine The Banker named Sberbank the best bank for business transactions in Central and Eastern Europe. For the second time in a row, the bank has won the global contest of financial organizations Transaction Banking Awards 2019.

This year, participants presented three innovations in banking products, procedures and services to the panel of judges. Sberbank focused on changes in payment services, introduction of a unique web service and mobile application for Cash-in-Transit and a digital corporate card with integrated telemedicine.

One of the innovations is that Sberbank Business Online offers new services that allow clients to manage their finances without going to the office. The status-tracker of payments in foreign currency helps clients monitor the path from setting up an international payment to crediting funds to the contractor's account. The Payment Withdrawal service facilitates the process of cancelling a payment. Sberbank Business Online makes it possible to complete this operation in just three clicks. Simplifications were introduced to the process of clarifying details for payments made in foreign currency. Inquiries of correspondent banks are reflected in the Internet bank for business while prior acceptance of payment requirements made online enables clients to confirm or decline automatic payment without having to visit the office. This helps to reduce paper workflow, as well as increase the efficiency and speed of operations.

In addition, the bank launched a web service and mobile application for Cash-in-Transit that enables to order services, add and delete cash-in-transit objects, change service schedule and addresses, edit account numbers for profit and fees, change legal and business addresses of the company.

Sberbank is also the first bank to offer digital corporate cards with telemedicine. Such cards do not exist physically, while retaining all the benefits of ordinary corporate cards. Legal entities can use them for business expenses, office procurements, travel allowance, and more - at any moment. Holders of digital corporate cards get professional medical advice online as a gift (telemedicine services are provided by DocDoc, part of Sberbank's ecosystem).

The world's leading financial magazine's annual Transaction Banking Awards serve to highlight the best banks for business. The panel of judges consists of the most influential experts in the industry.

Sergey Popov, Director of the Transaction Business Division of Sberbank:

'The clients' major requirements for the bank are the quality and speed of transactions. One of our key goals is to reduce the time that clients spend communicating with the bank, leaving them enough time for building their business. All services that we launched in 2019 enable the client to handle all matters with the bank online, sparing their time. This year Sberbank's clients got access to such services as remote changes to legal files, electronic cash cheque (E-Cheque), Web service for managing cash-in-transit, remote opening of an account etc. Thanks to these services, business challenges can be solved in a few clicks without calling or visiting the bank'.