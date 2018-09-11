Sberbank Rossii : offers preferential pricing of services for China trade partners

For businesses that focus on China, Sberbank is radically lowering the pricing plans for foreign currency accounts and commission fees when exchanging roubles and yuan.

Sberbank's new promotional offer Speaking the Language of Business is for businesspeople who are not clients of the bank.

10 September 2018, Vladivostok - Sberbank has introduced preferential pricing for Russian legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who are not clients of the bank and currently (or plan to) do business with China, Hong Kong, Macao or Taiwan.

New clients who do not have existing foreign currency accounts at Sberbank will receive the following conditions if they open an account during the promotional offer period:

0.086 % - for currency control

0.086 % - for performing transfers

Conversion - 8.6 kopecks for exchanging ₽/¥ and ¥/₽

The discounted fees are available for six months after the account opening date.

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Anatoly Popov:

'Speaking the Language of Business is being launched to mark the Eastern Economic Forum. It focuses on China because it is a leading partner for Russian businesspeople who are clients of Sberbank, both in the areas of imports and exports. We hope that trade will continue to grow with China, as both parties benefit.'

The offer will run until 29 December.