SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

Sberbank Rossii : provides RUB 21 bln in bank guarantees under CRR-4 construction in Moscow Region

09/24/2019 | 10:12am EDT
  • Guarantees ensure repaying of advance by Yugo-Vostochnaya Magistral, concessionaire, and Avtoban's Concession Construction Company, general contractor
  • Guarantees provided until project implementation end in October 2021

September 24, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has provided bank guarantees to ensure liabilities will be met by Yugo-Vostochnaya Magistral LLC, or YVM, a concessionaire, and Concession Construction Company LLC, or CCC, an Avtoban entity acting as the general contractor of the project to construct and maintain the fourth section of the Central Ring Road, or CRR, in Moscow Region.

The guarantee totals RUB 21 bln and is due until the end of the project implementation in October 2021, envisaging a set of services, including individual banking support of settlement operations with the contractor.

The project on construction and maintenance of a toll road in Moscow Region is being carried out under a concessional agreement between YVM and state-owned Russian Highways, or Avtodor. In April 2018, the deal was closed with support from Sberbank, which resulted in a RUB 31.6 bln credit agreement signed with YVM for a term of 15 years.

Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank,

'With Sberbank's financial assistance, Avtoban as an investor and contractor is implementing two largest nationwide concessional projects: the third and fourth sections of the CRR. The CRR construction is crucial for the transportation infrastructure not only in Moscow and Moscow Region, but in the entire country, providing new economic development opportunities.'

Alexey Andreev, CEO, Avtoban,

'CRR-3 and CRR-4 are key for Moscow, Moscow Region, and Russia in general to move their transportation infrastructures to a whole new level. The successful implementation of projects would include Moscow into international transportation corridors No. 2 London-Berlin-Warszawa-Minsk-Moscow-Nizhny Novgorod, No. 9 Helsinki-Saint Petersburg-Moscow-Kyiv-Eastern Europe, and North-South Helsinki-Moscow-Nizhniy Novgorod. The CRR is supposed to reduce traffic congestion along the Moscow Ring Road and main outbound routes of the capital, improve the logistics and make life in the Moscow metropolitan area more comfortable. The financial support from Sberbank guarantees timely implementation of projects that would provide a quality breakthrough to develop the Russian road network.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 14:11:02 UTC
