SBERBANK ROSSII PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO (SBER)
Sberbank Rossii : recognised as best bank for business in Central and Eastern Europe

10/12/2018 | 03:38pm CEST
  • The Banker magazine has recognised Sberbank as the best transaction bank in Central and Eastern Europe.
  • Sberbank has won a Transaction Banking Awards nomination thanks to the launch of new technological products and services.

12 October 2018, Moscow - Sberbank has become a winner of the global financial contest Transaction Banking Awards 2018. The organiser of the contest, British magazine The Banker, recognised the bank as the best for business transactions in Central and Eastern Europe.

This year, Transaction Banking Awards was a sort of technological contest for banks, with each participant presenting its three latest innovations.

The Banker especially noted that Sberbank sees development of digital technology as its strategic objective (under the 2020 Strategy). This helps the bank to surpass other participants of Central and Eastern European market.

Sberbank has created a number of online business processes. Our clients now can save time by registering companies and opening new accounts online. Sberbank is also significantly ahead of its competitors in payment processing, which only takes a few minutes. At the same time, the bank's payment system works 23/7 and is available to users regardless of their location.

Particular attention was paid to the fact that Sberbank has issued a business card with deferred payment of purchases. In addition to the standard grace period, the card extends the interest-free period for purchases made at partner companies from the standard 50 days to 365 days. Customers can also obtain additional benefits from partner companies, such as discounts.

Director of the Transaction Business Division of Sberbank Sergey Popov:

'The secret of Sberbank's victory is the fact that we provide our clients the most advanced and hi-tech measures to manage cash flow. Our clients choose the most up-to-date methods of trade and finance in real time. More 90% of the most popular services of Sberbank for legal entities are available online. We are glad that a growing number of clients choose Sberbank as their partner.'

Organised by a leading international financial magazine, the annual Transaction Banking Awards recognise the best world banks for business. The jury of the contest consists of industry experts.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:37:14 UTC
