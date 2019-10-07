Sberbank Rossii : rolling out unique service to manage cash balance in ATMs and bank branches

October 7, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has enabled third-party lenders to join the service that allows for management of cash balance via self-service terminals and bank branches.

Lending organizations often face excesses or shortages of cash in self-service terminals and bank branches, which render it impossible to service clients. Cash balance management calls for costly software and experienced talent.

Sberbank is out there with a turn-key solution that empowers clients to manage total costs of cash, cash-in-transit, cash servicing, and have a competitive edge by:

streamlining costs on cash funding in self-service terminals and bank branches

using Sberbank expertise based on cutting-edge IT solutions

receiving recommendations on the refilling schedules of self-service terminals and bank branches.

Alexey Ponomarenko, Director of Department, Centre for Cash Management,

'Sberbank has developed an extensive expertise and a data pool to streamline the support of financial operations routine. We know how to use data science to obtain the best results and are ready to share our achievements with other banks. Being one of a kind on the market, the all-new product enables stakeholders to use Sberbank's cutting-edge tried-and-true technology with minimal costs.'