Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank Rossii : rolling out unique service to manage cash balance in ATMs and bank branches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 08:42am EDT

October 7, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has enabled third-party lenders to join the service that allows for management of cash balance via self-service terminals and bank branches.

Lending organizations often face excesses or shortages of cash in self-service terminals and bank branches, which render it impossible to service clients. Cash balance management calls for costly software and experienced talent.

Sberbank is out there with a turn-key solution that empowers clients to manage total costs of cash, cash-in-transit, cash servicing, and have a competitive edge by:

  • streamlining costs on cash funding in self-service terminals and bank branches
  • using Sberbank expertise based on cutting-edge IT solutions
  • receiving recommendations on the refilling schedules of self-service terminals and bank branches.

Alexey Ponomarenko, Director of Department, Centre for Cash Management,

'Sberbank has developed an extensive expertise and a data pool to streamline the support of financial operations routine. We know how to use data science to obtain the best results and are ready to share our achievements with other banks. Being one of a kind on the market, the all-new product enables stakeholders to use Sberbank's cutting-edge tried-and-true technology with minimal costs.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 12:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
08:42aSBERBANK ROSSII : rolling out unique service to manage cash balance in ATMs and ..
PU
04:32aSBERBANK ROSSII : releases Financial Highlights for 9M 2019 (under RAS; non-cons..
PU
03:25aSBERBANK RAS 9M 2019 : the Bank earned RUB72.1 bn in September
EQ
10/05SBERBANK ROSSII : completes internal investigation to find source of credit card..
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : and A101 intend to cooperate in urban environment development
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : organizes discussion on investment and energy at REW 2019
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : holding international AI competition online
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : Moscow hosts its first Artificial Intelligence Journey, Easter..
PU
10/04SBERBANK ROSSII : wins The Banker Award as the Most Innovative Investment Bank f..
PU
10/03SBERBANK ROSSII : holds press conference
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 2 053 B
EBIT 2019 1 325 B
Net income 2019 843 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,66%
P/E ratio 2019 5,75x
P/E ratio 2020 4,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 4 789 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 321,72  RUB
Last Close Price 222,76  RUB
Spread / Highest target 75,1%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO75 429
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.41%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.14%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.79%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.30.96%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.96%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group