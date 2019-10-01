Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank Rossii : rolls out international transfers to Visa and Mastercard holders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 03:33am EDT
  • Transfers available to Android users via Sberbank Online
  • Money can be sent virtually anywhere if you know beneficiary's card number and name
  • Beneficiary receives money within minutes

October 1, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank is launching international money transfers to Visas and Mastercards via Sberbank Online app.

In order to make a payment you need to open Sberbank Online app, pick the International Transfers option, then tap on Use Card Number, input the beneficiary's name and card number, the amount you'd like to send, and the currency of the transaction. Money is set to be credited within minutes. Although it may take longer in rare cases and with some banks, but it's never more than three business days.

Money can be sent to Visas and Mastercards issued by any country, except for the USA, Taiwan, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Japan. Capped at RUB 150,000 per transaction, transfers are available in rubles, dollars, and euros, with a 1% fee irrelevant of the transfer currency.

Igor Mamontov, Vice President, Director of Payments and Transfers, Sberbank,

'This year Sberbank Online has seen a number of new international wiring options. Today our cooperation with the largest card operators, Visa and Mastercard, empowers our customers to send money virtually to any country of the world. Convenience, safety, and speed are the key benefits of the new service.'

The option will first be made available to Android users, with iOS devices following suit later.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
03:33aSBERBANK ROSSII : rolls out international transfers to Visa and Mastercard holde..
PU
09/30SBERBANK ROSSII : cutting mortgage rates yet again
PU
09/26SBERBANK ROSSII : hosts event dedicated to Kaliningrad Region's investment poten..
PU
09/26SBERBANK ROSSII : takes part in Sibos 2019 London
PU
09/24SBERBANK ROSSII : Svyaznoy joins Spasibo by Sberbank loyalty program
PU
09/24SBERBANK ROSSII : provides RUB 21 bln in bank guarantees under CRR-4 constructio..
PU
09/24SBERBANK ROSSII : announcing reshuffles in its Technology Unit
PU
09/19SBERBANK ROSSII : markets Online Plus promo deposit with higher interest rate
PU
09/16SBERBANK ROSSII : launches Cash over Purchase across VkusVill stores
PU
09/11U.S. Sanctions Tighten Putin's Circle, Extend Kremlin's Reach
DJ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 2 053 B
EBIT 2019 1 325 B
Net income 2019 843 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,47%
P/E ratio 2019 5,87x
P/E ratio 2020 5,02x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,15x
Capitalization 4 895 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 321,72  RUB
Last Close Price 227,71  RUB
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO75 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group