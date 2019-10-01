Sberbank Rossii : rolls out international transfers to Visa and Mastercard holders

Transfers available to Android users via Sberbank Online

Money can be sent virtually anywhere if you know beneficiary's card number and name

Beneficiary receives money within minutes

October 1, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank is launching international money transfers to Visas and Mastercards via Sberbank Online app.

In order to make a payment you need to open Sberbank Online app, pick the International Transfers option, then tap on Use Card Number, input the beneficiary's name and card number, the amount you'd like to send, and the currency of the transaction. Money is set to be credited within minutes. Although it may take longer in rare cases and with some banks, but it's never more than three business days.

Money can be sent to Visas and Mastercards issued by any country, except for the USA, Taiwan, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Japan. Capped at RUB 150,000 per transaction, transfers are available in rubles, dollars, and euros, with a 1% fee irrelevant of the transfer currency.

Igor Mamontov, Vice President, Director of Payments and Transfers, Sberbank,

'This year Sberbank Online has seen a number of new international wiring options. Today our cooperation with the largest card operators, Visa and Mastercard, empowers our customers to send money virtually to any country of the world. Convenience, safety, and speed are the key benefits of the new service.'

The option will first be made available to Android users, with iOS devices following suit later.