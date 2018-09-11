Sberbank Rossii : subsidiary to lease new equipment to Volgograd oncology clinic

Unique equipment will be acquired for Volgograd Region oncology clinic with support from Sberbank.

Sberbank and Rosatom are testing out a scheme that they developed together to equip Russian clinics and hospitals with equipment.

The new scheme will promote more efficient expenditure of budgetary funds.

11 September 2018, Moscow - Sberbank subsidiary Sberbank Leasing will lease equipment for radiation therapy, pre-radial treatment of patients and radiosurgery to an oncology clinic in the Volgograd Region.

The high-tech equipment will be supplied in December by PETRusCo LLC, a subsidiary of Rusatom Healthcare - Rosatom State Corporation's integrator that that operates in the field of medicinal radiation technology. It will be up and running by March 2019. The lease contract amounts to 608 mln roubles and is being signed for seven years (until 2025).

The equipment has been ordered by the Directorate for the Operation of the Volgograd Region's Healthcare Institutions SPI. The lease payments will be covered by the budget of the Volgograd Region.

This is the first deal under the partnership between Sberbank and Rosatom on developing comprehensive solutions for carrying out centralised leasing of high-tech medical equipment to healthcare institutions throughout Russia.

This pilot project will help modernise the oncology clinic in Volgograd and transform it into a medical centre that is unique in the Southern Federal District.

The joint product of two state-owned corporations will let Russian regions receive new equipment faster as only lease payments need to be allocated in the budget. This will supplement the existing practice of direct allocation of federal funds for these purposes.

Mikhail Chachin, Senior Managing Director and Head of the Division for Regional State Sector Clients at Sberbank:

'This joint project of Sberbank and Rosatom will radically change the current practice where Russian regions are allocated funds from the budget to independently purchase medical equipment. Instead, they will be offered a new way of getting equipment as quickly and beneficially as possible. The only thing that needs to be done is allocate lease payments in the budget.'

After this trial run the project will be ready for nationwide implementation.

This new financial model will help heads of Russian regions to carry out the task of considerably improving the health of Russian citizens by modernising the healthcare system in accordance with the state programme Development of Healthcare in the Russian Federation.