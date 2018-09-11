Log in
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO (SBER)
Sberbank Rossii : subsidiary to lease new equipment to Volgograd oncology clinic

09/11/2018 | 07:37pm CEST
  • Unique equipment will be acquired for Volgograd Region oncology clinic with support from Sberbank.
  • Sberbank and Rosatom are testing out a scheme that they developed together to equip Russian clinics and hospitals with equipment.
  • The new scheme will promote more efficient expenditure of budgetary funds.

11 September 2018, Moscow - Sberbank subsidiary Sberbank Leasing will lease equipment for radiation therapy, pre-radial treatment of patients and radiosurgery to an oncology clinic in the Volgograd Region.

The high-tech equipment will be supplied in December by PETRusCo LLC, a subsidiary of Rusatom Healthcare - Rosatom State Corporation's integrator that that operates in the field of medicinal radiation technology. It will be up and running by March 2019. The lease contract amounts to 608 mln roubles and is being signed for seven years (until 2025).

The equipment has been ordered by the Directorate for the Operation of the Volgograd Region's Healthcare Institutions SPI. The lease payments will be covered by the budget of the Volgograd Region.

This is the first deal under the partnership between Sberbank and Rosatom on developing comprehensive solutions for carrying out centralised leasing of high-tech medical equipment to healthcare institutions throughout Russia.

This pilot project will help modernise the oncology clinic in Volgograd and transform it into a medical centre that is unique in the Southern Federal District.

The joint product of two state-owned corporations will let Russian regions receive new equipment faster as only lease payments need to be allocated in the budget. This will supplement the existing practice of direct allocation of federal funds for these purposes.

Mikhail Chachin, Senior Managing Director and Head of the Division for Regional State Sector Clients at Sberbank:

'This joint project of Sberbank and Rosatom will radically change the current practice where Russian regions are allocated funds from the budget to independently purchase medical equipment. Instead, they will be offered a new way of getting equipment as quickly and beneficially as possible. The only thing that needs to be done is allocate lease payments in the budget.'

After this trial run the project will be ready for nationwide implementation.

This new financial model will help heads of Russian regions to carry out the task of considerably improving the health of Russian citizens by modernising the healthcare system in accordance with the state programme Development of Healthcare in the Russian Federation.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 17:36:09 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 1 993 B
EBIT 2018 1 405 B
Net income 2018 834 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,95%
P/E ratio 2018 4,50
P/E ratio 2019 4,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 3 843 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 289  RUB
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Georgy Ivanovich Luntovsky Deputy Chairman
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO54 627
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.33%382 166
BANK OF AMERICA4.54%307 838
WELLS FARGO-5.29%276 735
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.87%270 909
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.80%224 609
