Sberbank Rossii : tent at Krasnoyarsk Universiade visited by more than 16,000 people

0
03/13/2019 | 12:14pm EDT
  • Sberbank's main objective at the Universiade was to create a positive atmosphere for fans.
  • Sberbank organised the banking infrastructure at the competition venues.

13 March 2019, Moscow - Sberbank's tent at the park of the Krasnoyarsk Winter Universiade, which recently finished, was very popular among athletes, volunteers and fans. This meant that it was well attended on every day of the Games. The high-tech video zones were the most popular aspect of the tent.

The centrepiece of Sberbank's tent was a mobile filming system that recorded people in 360-degree stop motion. Those who visited the tent could use the system to make a video of themselves holding the Universiade torch. The system was made up of 25 cameras and several servers that combine the frames from the cameras into a single video and adjust intermediate frames, thereby creating softer and smoother motion.

An additional mobile video system set up at the DomClick stand (Sberbank's service for finding and buying real estate) let the tent's visitors select the home of their dreams and record a video message from inside it.

Just over 16,000 people visited the tent over the course of two weeks, where they recorded and posted more than 14,000 short videos to social networks.

Sberbank also organised a photography and video competition, where each entrant had to include the bank's Universiade venues in their work. The winners received tickets to the ice hockey and figure skating finals.

Sberbank gave Universiade fans a nice surprise by hosting autograph sessions featuring Olympic and world champions at its tent. And on International Women's Day (8 March), female visitors received gifts and flowers from U-Laika, the official mascot of the Universiade.

Fans bought more than 600 commemorative gold and silver coins marking the Universiade. Sberbank bank cards depicting the mascot of the Universiade proved to be very popular among guests. Instant issue cards were a sought-after souvenir for foreign fans, especially those from China.

Sberbank was an official sponsor of the 2019 Winter Universiade. The bank provided comprehensive banking infrastructure especially for the events in Krasnoyarsk. A dedicated office of the bank was opened in the Universiade village, acquiring terminals were installed at the Universiade's retail points, 14 branches of the bank with English-speaking employees and English-language signs operated, and ATMs were installed at the sports venues.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 16:13:02 UTC
