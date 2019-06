By Adriano Marchese

Sberbank Rossia (SBER.MZ) said Friday that it has terminated its equity interest in Uralkali (URKA.MZ).

Russia's largest bank said that it has terminated 293.6 million shares in the potash company, which represents 10% of the total shares.

Shares in London at 0845 GMT were up 1.3% at 15.4 pence.

