SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank makes getting mortgage easier: no employment record book needed

0
10/07/2019 | 11:42am EDT

October 07, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has launched a new service that will enable clients to receive an employment confirmation from the Pension Fund of Russia, or PFR, online while applying for a mortgage at DomClick.ru.

Clients should input their Individual Insurance Account Number, known as SNILS, while filling up an application, get a message with their order information, and text back to confirm it. The data will be sent to Sberbank automatically, and clients will be able to continue filling applications. The request procedure and PFR data provision take no longer than five minutes.

Previously, clients had to provide a notarized copy of their employment record book, which took up to three working days.

The new service will allow clients who have to confirm their employment while applying for a mortgage to collect all required documents and send an application to the bank quickly and conveniently. Sberbank's payroll clients don't have to confirm their employment while applying for a mortgage.

You can apply for a mortgage online at domclick.ru.

Nikolay Vasyov, Director, DomClick,

'Sberbank constantly improves services and tries to make the life of its clients a little bit easier. No more need to take a notarized copy of your employment record book at work, spend your time, or go to the bank while applying for a mortgage. We are sure that that the new service will help the bank's clients raise a mortgage and purchase their own home faster.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 15:41:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
