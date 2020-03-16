Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank: ?n Holding a Meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer and Its Agenda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Sberbank (SBER)
Sberbank: ?n Holding a Meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer and Its Agenda

16-March-2020 / 18:28 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STATEMENT of the Material Fact

"?n Holding a Meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer and Its Agenda"

 

1. General information

 

1.1

Full company name of the issuer

Sberbank of Russia

1.2

Short company name of the issuer

Sberbank

1.3

Location of the issuer

Russian Federation, Moscow

1.4

OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) of the issuer

1027700132195

1.5

INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of the issuer

7707083893

1.6

Unique code assigned by the registration authority to the issuer

1481?

1.7

Websites used by the issuer to disclose information

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=3043,  www.sberbank.com

1.8

Date of the reported event (material fact) (if applicable)

16 March 2020

2. Contents of the Statement

 

2.1

Date of the decision by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board on holding the meeting of the Supervisory Board

16 March 2020

2.2

Date of the meeting of the Supervisory Board

17 March 2020

2.3

Agenda for the meeting of the Supervisory Board:

 

1. Approval of annual accounting (financial) statements of Sberbank for 2019.

2. On Sberbank's IFRS consolidated financial statements.

3. On review of the Sberbank Group Risk Report for 2019

4. Review of matters related to preparing and holding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank:

4.1. Review of proposals from Sberbank shareholders on nominating candidates to the Supervisory Board for election at the Sberbank Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 2019 performance.

4.2. On convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2019 performance.

4.3. Preliminary approval of the Annual Report of Sberbank for 2019, which includes the report on related-party transactions made by the Sberbank in 2019.

4.4. Distribution of profits of Sberbank and recommendations on the amount of dividends payable for 2019.

4.5. On the date on which persons entitled to dividends are determined.

4.6. Report on a related-party transaction.

4.7. Approval of the form and text of voting ballots to be used at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2019 performance.

4.8. Finalization of the list of information (materials) provided for review to the persons with the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2019 performance, and the procedure for providing such information. 

 

5. Analysis of the structure of Sberbank's investors base, assessment of Sberbank's perception in 2019 and interim report on the performance of the Committee for Minority Shareholder Relations of Sberbank.

6. On corporate culture development at Sberbank.

7. On ecosystem metrics.

8. Miscellaneous.

3. Signature

 

Managing Director - Head of

the Corporate Secretary Service of

Sberbank

(under Power of Attorney No. 887-D dated 16 September 2019)                                        B. Zlatkis

 

16 March 2020

 

L.S.
 

 
ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SBER
LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81
Sequence No.: 52574
EQS News ID: 998349

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=998349&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
11:30aSBERBANK : ?n Holding a Meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer and Its A..
EQ
03/14SBERBANK ROSSII : Russia faces 2020 budget deficit of 0.9% of GDP at current oil..
RE
03/13SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Culture Ministry of Samara Region, and ToT sign tourism dev..
PU
03/11SBERBANK : Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
EQ
03/06U.S. charges Russian businessman Tinkov with tax fraud, seeks extradition
RE
03/06SBERBANK : Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
EQ
03/06SBERBANK : RAS 2M 2020: the Bank earned RUB 76.4 bn in February
EQ
03/06SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : releases Financial Highlights for 2 months of 2020 (under R..
PU
03/03SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : SberCloud and Huawei announce strategic partnership and lau..
PU
02/28SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Private Banking launches new responsible investment strateg..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2020 2 159 B
EBIT 2020 1 335 B
Net income 2020 917 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 10,4%
P/E ratio 2020 4,80x
P/E ratio 2021 4,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,98x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,83x
Capitalization 4 268 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 318,14  RUB
Last Close Price 198,60  RUB
Spread / Highest target 90,0%
Spread / Average Target 60,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO57 988
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.63%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.40%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.46%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.91%139 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group