Sberbank: ?n Holding a Meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer and Its Agenda

Agenda for the meeting of the Supervisory Board:

1. Approval of annual accounting (financial) statements of Sberbank for 2019.

2. On Sberbank's IFRS consolidated financial statements.

3. On review of the Sberbank Group Risk Report for 2019

4. Review of matters related to preparing and holding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank:

4.1. Review of proposals from Sberbank shareholders on nominating candidates to the Supervisory Board for election at the Sberbank Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 2019 performance.

4.2. On convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2019 performance.

4.3. Preliminary approval of the Annual Report of Sberbank for 2019, which includes the report on related-party transactions made by the Sberbank in 2019.

4.4. Distribution of profits of Sberbank and recommendations on the amount of dividends payable for 2019.

4.5. On the date on which persons entitled to dividends are determined.

4.6. Report on a related-party transaction.

4.7. Approval of the form and text of voting ballots to be used at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2019 performance.

4.8. Finalization of the list of information (materials) provided for review to the persons with the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2019 performance, and the procedure for providing such information.