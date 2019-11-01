Log in
Sberbank of Russia : Beru unveils how Russians use Spasibo bonuses on marketplace

0
11/01/2019 | 10:33am EDT

November 1, 2019, Moscow - Beru has for the first time unveiled the number of Spasibo bonuses buyers swapped for the marketplace products. Spasibo by Sberbank loyalty program members save the bonuses they get when shopping and swap them for discounts, with one bonus equaling one ruble.

Beru unlocked the option of swapping Spasibo bonuses in May 2019, letting marketplace users to cover up to 99% of the product price with bonuses.

Residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Voronezh, and Nizhny Novgorod made the biggest number of purchases this way. The highest number of Spasibo bonuses swapped for just one product was 133,190 when a user from Moscow bought a Jura coffee machine, but the biggest order was made by a person from St. Petersburg, who bought three white iPhone 11 smartphones, having spent 197,159 bonus points.

Interestingly, Spasibo bonuses would be swapped for a whole range of different goods, from 15 kilograms of dog food, coffee beans, and a stroller to a Yandex.Station smart speaker, a natural gas boiler, and a welding unit.

'The Spasibo by Sberbank loyalty program is especially popular among Beru users, and we're happy we can offer such deals. For one ruble customers have bought jarred baby food and hi-end smartphones. We're scaling up this payment solution across almost all of product categories, making marketplace shopping even more competitive,' said Vladislav Sviridenko, Marketing Director, Yandex.Market Group of Companies.

Getting a discount when shopping with Spasibo bonuses is easy. All you need to do is pick the 'pay with bonuses' option. If there's enough bonuses, the purchase will only cost you one ruble, while the remainder will be converted into bonuses. When returning a product, you'll get your bonuses back.

On top of that, you can save more bonuses with a Sberbank card - Beru credits 1% of the purchase value to your account in bonuses, while every second purchase generates 5% in bonuses if both of the orders are placed within 30 days.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 14:32:06 UTC
