SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
Sberbank of Russia : announces appointment of Olga Golodets as Deputy Chair of its Board

02/11/2020 | 12:58pm EST

February 11, 2020, Moscow - Sberbank announces the appointment of Olga Golodets as Deputy Chair of Sberbank Board. She will be overseeing digital GR and healthcare issues, while also focusing on strengthening Sberbank's position as a leading digitization driver in the country. Olga Golodets will assume the office once consent from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation is obtained.

Prior to joining Sberbank, Olga Golodets worked in the Government of the Russian Federation. As a Deputy Prime Minister she supervised social affairs, education, culture, sports, and tourism in different periods of her tenure.

Herman Gref, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

'I welcome Olga to the Sberbank team! I'm confident that her considerable and diverse managerial experience will benefit Sberbank's healthcare projects and further digital transformation of the bank and the country in general. The area Olga will be supervising is among the crucial and top-priority ones for the bank in terms of our strategy implementation. May success attend you!'

Olga Golodets graduated from the Faculty of Economics at Lomonosov Moscow State University and has a Ph.D. in Economics.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 17:57:09 UTC
