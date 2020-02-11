Log in
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
Sberbank of Russia : announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting

02/11/2020 | 11:20am EST

Sberbank (SBER)
Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting

11-Feb-2020 / 17:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moscow, Russia - February 11, 2020. Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting. Resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board of Sberbank are the following:

Contents of the resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board of Sberbank:

  1. To postpone consideration of the item on corporate culture development to a following meeting of the Supervisory Board.
  2. To take note of the information on the status of ESG development at Sberbank.
  3. To take note of the report On Operating Expense Management at Sberbank.
  4. To take note of the information on the results of audits carried out by the Internal Audit Service of Sberbank in 2019.
  5. To take note of the report On Cybersecurity at Sberbank and on Measures to Counteract Violations of Sberbank Customers' Rights and Interests in Cybersecurity.
  6. To take note of the report on achieving the KPI on the dynamics of lending to small and medium enterprises - "Volume of the small and medium enterprise loan portfolio", and approve the value of the KPI on the dynamics of lending to small and medium enterprises (SME).
  7. To take note of the information on the results achieved and the implementation status of the key projects of Sberbank's corporate and investment business in 2019 and the priority development areas and key performance indicators of Sberbank's corporate and investment business for 2020.
  8. To take note of the information about the results of the self-assessment conducted to assess the performance of Sberbank's Supervisory Board and its Committees in 2019. Include the results of the self-assessment conducted in the 2019 Annual Report of Sberbank.
  9. To approve the appointment of Olga Golodets as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and her election to the Executive Board of Sberbank, as proposed by the CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank. File a consent solicitation to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation regarding the appointment of Olga Golodets as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank. Equity interest of Olga Golodets in the share capital of Sberbank - 0. Ordinary shares of Sberbank held by Olga Golodets - 0.

 

 

For enquiries:
Sberbank of Russia
Investor Relations
+7 495 957 59 60
ir@sberbank.ru
ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SBER
LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 46127
EQS News ID: 973241

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2020
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 1 993 B
EBIT 2019 1 271 B
Net income 2019 837 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,48%
P/E ratio 2019 6,63x
P/E ratio 2020 5,80x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 5 423 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 321,59  RUB
Last Close Price 252,26  RUB
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO87 327
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.60%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.50%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.67%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.21%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.82%195 360
