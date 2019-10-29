Sberbank of Russia : announces the signing of a non-binding agreement to acquire a minority stake in MF Tekhnologii from JSC Gazprombank

Sberbank announces the signing of a non-binding agreement to acquire a minority stake in MF Tekhnologii from JSC Gazprombank, with a binding agreement scheduled to follow suit through 2019 once corporate governance and regulatory permissions are obtained.

Sberbank sees considerable potential in the O2O (online-to-offline) platform it's creating together with Mail.Ru Group to work in food delivery, the restaurant business, transportation, and a number of other areas.

The bank shares and supports the strategy pursued by Mail.ru Group, which focuses on technology leadership, a wider range of high-quality services meeting clients' everyday needs, and greater customer experience. Two mutually reinforcing ecosystems working together to maximize their synergy should create new opportunities for clients.