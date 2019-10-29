Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

(SBER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank of Russia : announces the signing of a non-binding agreement to acquire a minority stake in MF Tekhnologii from JSC Gazprombank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:12am EDT

Sberbank announces the signing of a non-binding agreement to acquire a minority stake in MF Tekhnologii from JSC Gazprombank, with a binding agreement scheduled to follow suit through 2019 once corporate governance and regulatory permissions are obtained.

Sberbank sees considerable potential in the O2O (online-to-offline) platform it's creating together with Mail.Ru Group to work in food delivery, the restaurant business, transportation, and a number of other areas.

The bank shares and supports the strategy pursued by Mail.ru Group, which focuses on technology leadership, a wider range of high-quality services meeting clients' everyday needs, and greater customer experience. Two mutually reinforcing ecosystems working together to maximize their synergy should create new opportunities for clients.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 13:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
09:12aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : announces the signing of a non-binding agreement to acquire..
PU
08:32aSberbank Signs Pact to Buy Shareholding in MF Technologies JV
DJ
10/28TCS : Russian lender TCS to resume dividend payments - CFO
RE
10/28SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : makes automates recruitment of software developers
PU
10/28SBERFOOD FOODTECH PLATFORM : new foodservice brand
PU
10/28SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : rolls out new international transfers option
PU
10/23SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : REC, VEB.RF and Gemcorp Capital LLP sign USD5 bln agreement
PU
10/21SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : to enable mortgage to be applied for from 1% on apartments ..
PU
10/18SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : DocDoc first to unlock signing in with Gosuslugi's UIAS
PU
10/18SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Holders of Sberbank Masterсards can get back up to 10..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 2 044 B
EBIT 2019 1 315 B
Net income 2019 839 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,98%
P/E ratio 2019 6,17x
P/E ratio 2020 5,29x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,26x
Capitalization 5 096 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 321,22  RUB
Last Close Price 237,03  RUB
Spread / Highest target 64,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO79 899
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.10%404 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.73%289 084
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%288 869
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.09%220 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group