Sberbank of Russia : announces the signing of a non-binding agreement to acquire a minority stake in MF Tekhnologii from JSC Gazprombank

Sberbank announces the signing of a non-binding agreement to acquire a minority stake in MF Tekhnologii from JSC Gazprombank, with a binding agreement scheduled to follow suit through 2019 once corporate governance and regulatory permissions are obtained.
Sberbank sees considerable potential in the O2O (online-to-offline) platform it's creating together with Mail.Ru Group to work in food delivery, the restaurant business, transportation, and a number of other areas.
The bank shares and supports the strategy pursued by Mail.ru Group, which focuses on technology leadership, a wider range of high-quality services meeting clients' everyday needs, and greater customer experience. Two mutually reinforcing ecosystems working together to maximize their synergy should create new opportunities for clients.
Disclaimer
Sberbank published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 13:11:09 UTC