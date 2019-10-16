Sberbank of Russia : grants Polymetal 10-year loan

Company gets fixed interest rate non-revolving line of credit worth USD500 mln

October 16, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has offered Polymetal a fixed interest rate 10-year non-revolving line of credit worth USD500 mln.

The line of credit is intended to refinance Sberbank's earlier loans maturing in 2021-2024 and pay off other short-term loans. The drawdown is set to be complete by the end of FY 2019; the credit will be paid off in equal amounts between 2026 and 2029.

Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank,

'We have a long-standing partnership and we're committed to further cementing our ties with one of Russia's leading mining companies. I'm sure that the new credit facility will contribute to strengthening Polymetal's market position.'

Eugenia Onuschenko, Director, Corporate Finance, Polymetal,

'This is the first 10-year bilateral credit facility in Polymetal's history, which will significantly extend the average tenor of our loan portfolio at a reduced cost and smooth out our repayment profile, removing peak repayments from the years of construction of Nezhda and POX-2. We are very pleased with the level of support received on this transaction from Sberbank. The 10-year credit facility further reinforces our strong relationship with Sberbank as a long-term partner.'

Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) and its subsidiaries Polymetal, Company or Group rank among the world's Top 20 gold producers and Top 5 silver producers with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company combines strong growth and sustainable dividend yield.