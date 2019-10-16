Log in
Sberbank of Russia : grants Polymetal USD500 mln loan

0
10/16/2019 | 10:38am EDT
  • Company gets USD500 mln fixed interest rate non-revolving line of credit
  • Financing provided for 10 years

October 16, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has offered Polymetal a fixed interest rate 10-year non-revolving line of credit worth USD500 mln.

The line of credit is intended to refinance Sberbank's earlier loans maturing in 2021-2024 and pay off other short-term loans. The drawdown is set to be complete by the end of FY 2019; the credit will be paid off in equal amounts between 2026 and 2029.

Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank,

'Our partnership goes way back, and we're committed to further cementing our ties with one of Russia's leading mining companies. I'm sure that the new credit facility will contribute to strengthening Polymetal's market position.'

Eugenia Onuschenko, Director, Corporate Finance, Polymetal,

'This is the first 10-year bilateral credit the company has obtained. It should significantly extend the average repayment term for our debt portfolio at a lower interest rate and should make repayments more even thus letting us avoid payment spikes when developing the Nezhdaninskoye and constructing Amursk POX-2. We're really happy Sberbank was out there to help us refinance our loans. The 10-year agreement has strengthened our long-term partnership even further.'

Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) and its subsidiaries Polymetal, Company or Group, rank among the world's Top 20 gold producers and Top 5 silver producers with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company combines strong growth and sustainable dividend yield.

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 14:37:04 UTC
