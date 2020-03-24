Log in
Sberbank of Russia : has published Annual Report for 2019, which includes Sustainability Report (ESG-report).

03/24/2020 | 02:28pm EDT
  • The Annual Report of Sberbank meets the requirements of Russian and international regulators, the London Stock Exchange listing rules, and the GRI Standards.

March 24,2020, Moscow - Sberbank has published the Annual Report for 2019 prepared in accordance with Russian law, disclosure requirements of the UK financial regulator, and the London Stock Exchange listing rules.

Given the increased focus on ESG, Sberbank's 2019 Annual Report was prepared in two parts: 1- Management Report and 2- Sustainability Report (ESG-report). The first part describes the bank's performance in the main business areas, financial results, and corporate governance. The second part was prepared in line with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards on sustainability reporting.

The Sustainability Report discloses information on the most significant ESG topics identified as a result of a survey among the bank's main stakeholders (employees, top management, and Supervisory Board members) and with due regard to the requests of the investment community.

The ESG Report focus topics include: the bank's activities in responsible financing and procurement; own environmental impact; ensuring financial product safety, client security, and financial service accessibility and quality; human capital and social responsibility development; and Sberbank's contribution to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Not only does the publishing of the ESG Report represent the progress made in the implementation of best corporate and social responsibility practices in Sberbank, but it also sets a direction for the bank's further development - in optimizing own environmental impact, creating an efficient ESG management system, and developing an approach for responsible financing and promoting the 'green agenda' in the Russian market.

The 2019 Annual Report is included in the materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank and will be submitted for its approval on 24 April 2020.

To view or download the document, please visit the official website of Sberbank: https://www.sberbank.com/investor-relations/financial-results-and-presentations/annual-reports.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 18:27:05 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2020 2 141 B
EBIT 2020 1 321 B
Net income 2020 905 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 11,1%
P/E ratio 2020 4,46x
P/E ratio 2021 4,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,84x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,71x
Capitalization 3 940 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 310,90  RUB
Last Close Price 183,37  RUB
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO49 032
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-40.10%256 677
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.42%245 253
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.66%192 796
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-48.67%171 616
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.05%132 223
