Sberbank of Russia : has published Annual Report for 2019, which includes Sustainability Report (ESG-report).

The Annual Report of Sberbank meets the requirements of Russian and international regulators, the London Stock Exchange listing rules, and the GRI Standards.

March 24,2020, Moscow - Sberbank has published the Annual Report for 2019 prepared in accordance with Russian law, disclosure requirements of the UK financial regulator, and the London Stock Exchange listing rules.

Given the increased focus on ESG, Sberbank's 2019 Annual Report was prepared in two parts: 1- Management Report and 2- Sustainability Report (ESG-report). The first part describes the bank's performance in the main business areas, financial results, and corporate governance. The second part was prepared in line with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards on sustainability reporting.

The Sustainability Report discloses information on the most significant ESG topics identified as a result of a survey among the bank's main stakeholders (employees, top management, and Supervisory Board members) and with due regard to the requests of the investment community.

The ESG Report focus topics include: the bank's activities in responsible financing and procurement; own environmental impact; ensuring financial product safety, client security, and financial service accessibility and quality; human capital and social responsibility development; and Sberbank's contribution to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Not only does the publishing of the ESG Report represent the progress made in the implementation of best corporate and social responsibility practices in Sberbank, but it also sets a direction for the bank's further development - in optimizing own environmental impact, creating an efficient ESG management system, and developing an approach for responsible financing and promoting the 'green agenda' in the Russian market.

The 2019 Annual Report is included in the materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank and will be submitted for its approval on 24 April 2020.

To view or download the document, please visit the official website of Sberbank: https://www.sberbank.com/investor-relations/financial-results-and-presentations/annual-reports.