Sberbank of Russia : now issues bid bonds fast and online

October 15, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank-AST, a Sberbank ecosystem member, has marketed a new service. Besides performance bonds, clients who had their personal credit limits approved by Sberbank can have bid bonds issued, too.

Applications for bid bonds do not get reexamined, while bonds get issued fast taking no more than one business day since a full set of documents is submitted and a fee is paid.

Nikolay Andreyev, CEO, Sberbank-AST,

'Our venue is home to millions of auctions opening new opportunities for participants and suppliers. We're always working to save the time and effort of auction participants by studying the demand among our clients, which lets us identify things requiring automation and realize what else we can offer, sometimes staying ahead of customers' needs.'

The new service comes as a result of cooperation under Sberbank ecosystem development. All bond paperwork is available online in the Sberbank-AST client area. The set of documents only includes the most important ones, while profile data will get filled in automatically so you'll only need to check and sign it using your e-signature.

All interactions with the bank are available online, which means there's no need to visit a bank branch. The bid bond can be paid in the Sberbank-AST client area or with a credit card and issued electronically or on paper.

Hard copies of bid bonds will be delivered by a delivery service. In order to get your bid bond, click on Get Sberbank Guarantee in your client area.

Sberbank-AST is always expanding the list of its services by offering reliable services of Russia's leading electronic trading venue, which is convenient and helps users save time and money.