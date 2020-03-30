Sberbank of Russia : releases mobile app update for shareholders and investors

March 30, 2020, Moscow - Ahead of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 2019 performance, Sberbank has released an app update for its Sberbank Shareholder app for shareholders and investors. Developed with the current UX design trends in mind that are based on how a user would feel interacting with the software, the app focuses on relevant news available in the special section called Events Feed.

Pursuant to a Supervisory board decision, this year's shareholder meeting will be held through remote voting - the shareholders will not gather offline to discuss agenda items and resolve the matters that are put to vote. That's why the one-click online access to AGM materials users of the updated app can enjoy is particularly important. Shareholders can also take advantage of e-voting solutions, letting them take part in the AGM and vote from anywhere in the world. On top of that, the app lets stakeholders ask questions, including agenda-related ones.

Sberbank expects the revamped app to become a venue for a wide range of current and potential investors to discuss the bank's equity story. The Sberbank Shareholder app is already available on App Store and Google Play for iOS and Android phones.

Anastasia Belyanina, Managing Director of Investor Relations, Sberbank

'In the current situation digital channels are indispensable for communicating with market participants. We truly value our relations with individual shareholders and hope that the mobile app update, which was designed for them, will make our interactions even more convenient and engaging.'