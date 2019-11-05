Sberbank of Russia : rolls out corporate card transfers

Sberbank enables corporate debit card holders to make card-to-card transfers

Transactions available online, 24/7

November 5, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has launched corporate card transfers, enabling businesspersons to instantly transfer and receive money from/to corporate and personal cards. The service is available for debit card holders of Sberbank's Povolzhsky and Tsentralno-Chernozemny regional banks and is set to be launched nationwide by the end of this year.

In order to send money, you select a card from which you want to make a transfer in your profile and input the phone number of a beneficiary. Transaction fees stand at 1.5%, or a minimum of RUB 50, for transfers from corporate cards and total 1%, or a minimum of RUB 50, when wiring from personal cards to corporate cards.

Sergey Popov, Director of the Transaction Business, Sberbank,

'Sberbank retail clients have highly appreciated the speed, convenience and simplicity of instant card-to-card transfers a long time ago. Businesspersons have waited for this service for a long time, and today has been made available to corporate clients. There is no need to fill a payment order, go to the bank or withdraw cash from an ATM to pay for supplier's services or top up a settlement account. All these transactions can be made in seconds, and all you need to know is the Sberbank card details of a beneficiary.'