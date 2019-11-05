Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO    SBER   RU0009029540

Sberbank of Russia : rolls out corporate card transfers

11/05/2019
  • Sberbank enables corporate debit card holders to make card-to-card transfers
  • Transactions available online, 24/7

November 5, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank has launched corporate card transfers, enabling businesspersons to instantly transfer and receive money from/to corporate and personal cards. The service is available for debit card holders of Sberbank's Povolzhsky and Tsentralno-Chernozemny regional banks and is set to be launched nationwide by the end of this year.

In order to send money, you select a card from which you want to make a transfer in your profile and input the phone number of a beneficiary. Transaction fees stand at 1.5%, or a minimum of RUB 50, for transfers from corporate cards and total 1%, or a minimum of RUB 50, when wiring from personal cards to corporate cards.

Sergey Popov, Director of the Transaction Business, Sberbank,

'Sberbank retail clients have highly appreciated the speed, convenience and simplicity of instant card-to-card transfers a long time ago. Businesspersons have waited for this service for a long time, and today has been made available to corporate clients. There is no need to fill a payment order, go to the bank or withdraw cash from an ATM to pay for supplier's services or top up a settlement account. All these transactions can be made in seconds, and all you need to know is the Sberbank card details of a beneficiary.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 15:09:03 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 1 991 B
EBIT 2019 1 288 B
Net income 2019 848 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,04%
P/E ratio 2019 6,07x
P/E ratio 2020 5,29x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 5 082 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 321,02  RUB
Last Close Price 236,40  RUB
Spread / Highest target 65,0%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO80 208
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.92%411 839
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.06%291 441
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.49%290 722
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.41%222 972
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.62%208 816
