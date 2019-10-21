Sberbank of Russia : to enable mortgage to be applied for from 1% on apartments in new buildings

October 21, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank plans to charge decreased interest rates on mortgages to purchase apartments in buildings which are financed using the bank's escrow accounts.

From 1% under the state support program for families with children

From 3.3% under Sberbank program on financing accredited developers

From 5.3% under other mortgage programs

You can apply for loans with decreased interest rates when purchasing apartments in new buildings from Sberbank's partner developers which joined the bank's pilot project and use Sberbank's escrow accounts.

The lowest mortgage interest rate will be available before the new building is put into operation. The standard mortgage interest rate without the discount will be used for the remaining lending term.

Nikolay Vasyov, Director, DomClick Division,

'We aim to create most comfortable conditions and eased the financial burden on consumers who cannot move to a new apartment before the construction is finished but are already paying off their mortgages. We managed to cut the rates thanks to the market transfer to a housing purchase mechanism using escrow accounts.'