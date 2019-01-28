Sberbank (SBER)

Sberbank: Notification on execution of the right to early redemption



28-Jan-2019 / 09:17 CET/CEST

28 January 2019, Moscow - PJSC Sberbank hereby informs that in accordance with the provisions of the subordinated Loan Participation Notes Series 17 ISIN XS1032750165/US78406JAE47, issued by S.B. Capital S.A. on 21 February 2014, has notified the Issuer of its intention to exercise the prepayment right on the Reset date (26 February 2019). In accordance with the provisions of the documentation Sberbank has obtained the prior written consent of the Bank of Russia.





