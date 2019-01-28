Log in
Sberbank: Notification on execution of the right to early redemption

01/28/2019 | 03:20am EST

Sberbank (SBER)
Sberbank: Notification on execution of the right to early redemption

28-Jan-2019 / 09:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

28 January 2019, Moscow - PJSC Sberbank hereby informs that in accordance with the provisions of the subordinated  Loan Participation Notes Series 17 ISIN XS1032750165/US78406JAE47, issued by S.B. Capital S.A. on 21 February 2014, has notified the Issuer of its intention to exercise the prepayment right on the Reset date (26 February 2019). In accordance with the provisions of the documentation Sberbank has obtained the prior written consent of the Bank of Russia.


For enquiries:
Sberbank of Russia
Investor Relations
+7 495 957 59 60
ir@sberbank.ru 
ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SBER
LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 7266
EQS News ID: 769905

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769905&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
