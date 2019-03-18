Sberbank Rossii : has released its annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018 (under RAS)
Sberbank (SBER)
18-March-2019 / 17:17 CET/CEST
March18, 2019- Sberbank informs that it has released itsannual accounting (financial) statementsfor 2018 under RAS (prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Bank of Russia Ordinance No.3054-U and 4638-U).