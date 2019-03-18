Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Sberbank Rossii PAO - ADR    SBRCY

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO - ADR

(SBRCY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sberbank Rossii : has released its annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018 (under RAS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Sberbank (SBER)
Sberbank has released its annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018 (under RAS)

18-March-2019 / 17:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

March 18, 2019 - Sberbank informs that it has released its annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018 under RAS (prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3054-U and 4638-U).

The full document can be found via the link

http://www.sberbank.com/investor-relations/financial-results-and-presentations/ras
 

For enquiries:
Sberbank of Russia
Investor Relations
+7 495 957 59 60
ir@sberbank.ru

 
ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SBER
LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 7853
EQS News ID: 788775

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=788775&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBERBANK ROSSII PAO - ADR
12:20pSBERBANK ROSSII : has released its annual accounting (financial) statements for ..
EQ
09:30aSBERBANK ROSSII : announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which w..
EQ
03/13SBERBANK : The Supervisory Board will advise on dividend payout to AGM on April ..
EQ
03/07SBERBANK RAS 2M 2019 : the Bank earned RUB70.1 bn in net profit
EQ
02/28SBERBANK ROSSII : Made Record 2018 Profit; 4Q Interest Income Fell
DJ
02/28SBERBANK ROSSII : reports 2018 Net Profit of RUB 831.7 bn under International Fi..
EQ
02/12SBERBANK ROSSII : announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting
EQ
02/11SBERBANK ROSSII : Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the agenda of its Superviso..
EQ
02/07SBERBANK RAS 1M 2019 : the Bank earned RUB73.7 bn in net profit
EQ
01/28SBERBANK : Notification on execution of the right to early redemption
EQ
More news
Chart SBERBANK ROSSII PAO - ADR
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Rossii PAO - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Georgy Ivanovich Luntovsky Deputy Chairman
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Non-Executive Director
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.