Moscow, Russia - June 17, 2019. Sberbank informs that it has released its interim accounting (financial) statements for the first quarter of 2019 under RAS (prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4983-U (?) as of November 27, 2018).

The full document can be found at sberbank.com

http://www.sberbank.com/investor-relations/financial-results-and-presentations/ras



