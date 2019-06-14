Log in
Sberbank Rossii : informs about termination of the equity interest in PJSC Uralkali

06/14/2019

Sberbank (SBER)
Sberbank informs about termination of the equity interest in PJSC Uralkali

14-Jun-2019 / 09:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moscow, Russia - June 14, 2019. Sberbank informs about termination of the equity interest in PJSC Uralkali. ­Details of the transaction in the document attached.

For enquiries:
Sberbank of Russia
Investor Relations
+7 495 957 59 60
ir@sberbank.ru

Attachment

Document title: 190614 Material Fact Notice _Termination_Uralkali
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IRQLCUDVML
ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SBER
LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 10180
EQS News ID: 824695

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=824695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
