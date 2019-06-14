Sberbank Rossii : informs about termination of the equity interest in PJSC Uralkali
0
06/14/2019 | 03:15am EDT
Sberbank (SBER)
Sberbank informs about termination of the equity interest in PJSC Uralkali
14-Jun-2019 / 09:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Moscow, Russia - June14, 2019.Sberbank informs about termination of the equity interest in PJSC Uralkali.Details of the transaction in the document attached.
Forenquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru