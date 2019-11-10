Log in
SBI Holdings, Inc.

SBI HOLDINGS, INC.

(8473)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Japan's SBI Holdings, Fukushima Bank to form capital tie-up - NHK

11/10/2019

Japanese internet banking giant SBI Holdings Inc and Fukushima Bank Ltd will form a capital and strategic tie-up through an investment of up to 20% by SBI in the regional lender, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

The future of Japan's regional lenders is a focus for investors after years of negative interest rates and a declining population have sapped profits and raised questions about their ability to survive.

An SBI Holdings spokesman told Reuters the two companies had been in talks and that an announcement on the discussions would be made after a formal decision is reached at a Fukushima Bank board meeting on Monday.

SBI announced in September it would invest in Shimane Bank Ltd, a regional bank in western Japan.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. -1.54% 2368 End-of-day quote.14.78%
THE FUKUSHIMA BANK, LTD. -0.82% 243 End-of-day quote.-37.69%
THE SHIMANE BANK, LTD. -2.61% 709 End-of-day quote.7.75%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 378 B
EBIT 2020 113 B
Net income 2020 51 894 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,11%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,49x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 561 B
Technical analysis trends SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2 875,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 435,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshitaka Kitao Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Tomoya Asakura Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Shumpei Morita Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Masaki Yoshida Director
Takashi Nakagawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.14.78%5 148
CITIC LIMITED-14.17%38 743
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED26.77%31 826
NATIXIS-2.35%14 861
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.39.39%10 962
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-13.99%6 242
